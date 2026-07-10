After WhatsApp’s reply, Telegram also responds on username feature notice; authorities to review both soon

The username feature lets users on these messaging apps chat without having to share their phone numbers.

Messaging platform Telegram has also responded to the IT Ministry’s notice on the ‘username’ feature, following WhatsApp, according to sources. Officials are currently reviewing the submissions made by both WhatsApp and Telegram, PTI reported citing sources.

What is the username controversy?

The username feature lets users on these messaging apps chat without having to share their phone numbers.

According to sources, the government received WhatsApp’s response to the notice regarding the ‘username’ feature on Thursday evening, followed by Telegram’s submission.

The details of both responses are not known yet, and neither company has issued an official statement.

Last Wednesday, the IT Ministry had sent a notice to WhatsApp, owned by Meta, over its proposed username feature. The government raised concerns that it could lead to a rise in online fraud, phishing, digital arrest scams, and impersonation attacks.

Centre asks WhatsApp not to launch username feature

The Centre also told WhatsApp not to launch the feature until the government is satisfied after consultations.

WhatsApp later assured the government that it will not roll out the feature in India until those discussions are over.

After WhatsApp, the IT Ministry sent similar notices to Telegram and Signal as well, questioning their existing ‘username’ feature and asking what steps they are taking to address fraud and impersonation risks.

For context, WhatsApp has 50 crore users in India, while Telegram’s user base is much smaller.

Meta and Telegram under regulatory scrutiny

Significantly, both Meta and Telegram have come under regulatory scrutiny on other issues in the past few days as well.