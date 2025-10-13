Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Amitabh Bachchan feels proud as he, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan receive Filmfare Awards, netizens ask 'what about Aishwarya?'

After Mamata Banerjee, another TMC leader makes shocking comments on Durgapur rape case: 'Women shouldn't...'

Jacqueline Fernandez opens up about her daily wellness routine, from 7am yoga to skipping morning coffee; here's secret to her glow

Karauli Sarkar: To unite Faith, Art and Spiritual Reasoning in the Heart of Vrindavan

Download Pikashow APK (Official) – Watch IPL , Live Cricket & Movies Free

Alia Bhatt’s nutritionist recommends THIS superfruit that helps prevent diabetes naturally

Who is Kannan Gopinathan who joined Congress? He became famous for...

Ex-Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, Katy Perry dating? Couple seen kissing, cuddling on yacht, pics surface

WATCH: Girl spotted slapping boy, grabbing neck during IND vs WI 2nd Test

'Action Hero' Akshay Kumar turns fashion entrepreneur, produces Karan Johar, Malaika Arora's..., calls it 'courage to reinvent'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Amitabh Bachchan feels proud as he, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan receive Filmfare Awards, netizens ask 'what about Aishwarya?'

Amitabh celebrates as he, Jaya, Abhishek receive Filmfare Awards

After Mamata Banerjee, another TMC leader makes shocking comments on Durgapur rape case: 'Women shouldn't...'

After Mamata, another TMC leader's shock remarks on Durgapur rape

Jacqueline Fernandez opens up about her daily wellness routine, from 7am yoga to skipping morning coffee; here's secret to her glow

Jacqueline Fernandez opens up about her daily wellness routine

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

HomeIndia

INDIA

After Mamata Banerjee, another TMC leader makes shocking comments on Durgapur rape case: 'Women shouldn't...'

Earlier, TMC supremo and Bengal CM Banerjee had sparked a row as she said colleges should not allow women students to step out late, after which she claimed her comments had been distorted. A 23-year-old medical student was gang-raped near her private college last week. Read more here.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Oct 13, 2025, 05:23 PM IST

After Mamata Banerjee, another TMC leader makes shocking comments on Durgapur rape case: 'Women shouldn't...'
Saugata Roy with Mamata Banerjee (Photo credit: Ankit Mukherjee).
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

After West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, another Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader has made a controversial remark on Durgapur gang-rape case. Saugata Roy, a 78-year-old Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha, said women should not go out late at night and that the police cannot provide security "at every inch." Earlier, TMC supremo and Bengal CM Banerjee had sparked a row as she said colleges should not allow women students to step out late, after which she claimed her comments had been distorted. A 23-year-old medical student was gang-raped near her private college last week, reviving memories of similar cases in recent months in the state.

What did Saugata Roy say on Durgapur rape?

Speaking to news agency ANI on the rape incident, Roy said: "Such cases are rare in Bengal. Women's safety in Bengal is better than in any other state...But women shouldn't leave their colleges at late hours as the police can't patrol everywhere." The Lok Sabha member added: "The security cannot be provided at every inch. Police cannot be deployed on every road. Police can take action once the incident has unfolded...So women should also be cautious."

What were Mamata Banerjee's controversial comments?

Banerjee has been under fire from the opposition after she questioned how the rape survivor was out late at night. How was she "outside the campus at 12:30 am," the CM reportedly said in a press briefing on Sunday. She went on to advise colleges in the state not to allow women to step out in the late hours. The incident occurred on Friday night when the second-year MBBS student had gone out with a male friend for dinner. The survivor hails from Jaleswar in the neighbouring state of Odisha. Police have so far arrested five persons in connection with the case, reports said.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Lakshmi Puja 2025: City-wise shubh muhurat, puja vidhi other details
Lakshmi Puja 2025: City-wise shubh muhurat, puja vidhi other details
Three Qatari diplomats killed in car crash near Egypt's Sharm el-Sheikh day before Gaza ceasefire summit
Three Qatari diplomats killed in Egypt car crash day before Gaza peace summit
BIG warning to Pakistan by Afghanistan foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi: 'Don't want peace, we have other options...'
BIG warning to Pakistan by Afghanistan foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi
Why is Google Doodle celebrating Idli today? Know interesting story behind iconic South Indian breakfast
Why is Google Doodle celebrating Idli today? Know interesting story behind iconi
Exclusive | No Entry Mein Entry ain't shelved, Boney Kapoor BREAKS SILENCE on Diljit Dosanjh's exit, reveals if Varun Dhawan has left movie: 'Active discussions to..'
Exclusive | Boney Kapoor BREAKS SILENCE on No Entry Mein Entry being shelved
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE