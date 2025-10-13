After Mamata Banerjee, another TMC leader makes shocking comments on Durgapur rape case: 'Women shouldn't...'

Earlier, TMC supremo and Bengal CM Banerjee had sparked a row as she said colleges should not allow women students to step out late, after which she claimed her comments had been distorted. A 23-year-old medical student was gang-raped near her private college last week. Read more here.

After West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, another Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader has made a controversial remark on Durgapur gang-rape case. Saugata Roy, a 78-year-old Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha, said women should not go out late at night and that the police cannot provide security "at every inch." Earlier, TMC supremo and Bengal CM Banerjee had sparked a row as she said colleges should not allow women students to step out late, after which she claimed her comments had been distorted. A 23-year-old medical student was gang-raped near her private college last week, reviving memories of similar cases in recent months in the state.

What did Saugata Roy say on Durgapur rape?

Speaking to news agency ANI on the rape incident, Roy said: "Such cases are rare in Bengal. Women's safety in Bengal is better than in any other state...But women shouldn't leave their colleges at late hours as the police can't patrol everywhere." The Lok Sabha member added: "The security cannot be provided at every inch. Police cannot be deployed on every road. Police can take action once the incident has unfolded...So women should also be cautious."

What were Mamata Banerjee's controversial comments?

Banerjee has been under fire from the opposition after she questioned how the rape survivor was out late at night. How was she "outside the campus at 12:30 am," the CM reportedly said in a press briefing on Sunday. She went on to advise colleges in the state not to allow women to step out in the late hours. The incident occurred on Friday night when the second-year MBBS student had gone out with a male friend for dinner. The survivor hails from Jaleswar in the neighbouring state of Odisha. Police have so far arrested five persons in connection with the case, reports said.