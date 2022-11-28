Search icon
‘After watching Fauda, I realise…’: Union Minister Anurag Thakur on India-Israel relationship

Thakur was speaking at the 53rd International Film Festival of India in the presence of makers of the mega-hit Netflix series ‘Fauda’.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 28, 2022, 08:50 PM IST

Photo: IANS

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur spoke on the India-Israel relationship at the closing ceremony of the nine-day 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

Speaking in the presence of makers of the mega-hit Netflix series ‘Fauda’,  Thakur said, "The Netflix series FAUDA has been a hit in India and received a thunderous reception during the IFFI premier of their 4th season. Israel and India can be leading partners to propel the creative economy sector.”

He further said, "Israel and India are both leading startup destinations of the world, especially in the Tech sector. India and Israel share an extraordinary bond. In the times ahead I am confident we`ll see collaborative productions, untold captivating stories and cutting-edge innovation emerging. This is just the beginning of our creative economies! When hearts and minds meet; a thrilling story awaits us! After watching Fauda, I realise it’s the right time to forge a relationship with Israel.”

Creators of ‘Fauda’, Lior Raz and Avi Issacharoff visited India to attend the Asia premiere of season four of the famous series at IFFI in Goa. The meaning of Fauda is “chaos” in Arabic. The series made its debut back in 2015 on Yes network in Israel. It was later streamed globally on Netflix. It is based on the Israel-Palestine conflict.

(With inputs from ANI)

