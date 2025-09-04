After Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, RCB's batting coach Dinesh Karthik breaks silence on Bengaluru stampede, appeals fans to...

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Alia Bhatt reviews Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra, calls it 'fresh blend of mythic folklore and mystery'; Dulquer Salmaan replies

Why Donald Trump believes Russia-Ukraine ceasefire will happen soon, know here

Citizens from THESE countries can now enter India without passport, visa; know rules here

Who is Yuki Bhambri? India’s tennis star partnering Michael Venus to Grand Slam doubles glory

From Harnaaz Sandhu-Sonam Bajwa to Janhvi Kapoor-Sanya Malhotra: 5 female pairings we can't wait to see on-screen

'Not a single MLA will remain, BJP will face...': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee launches scathing attack on Opposition

Trump moves Supreme Court after lower court calls tariffs 'illegal'; mentions India in appeal

'If they are hungry enough...': Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma urged to play overseas domestic cricket ahead of 2027 ODI World Cup

India-US ties: Beyond simplistic binaries

Don 3: Will Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan join Ranveer Singh in third part of franchise? Here's what we know

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Alia Bhatt reviews Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra, calls it 'fresh blend of mythic folklore and mystery'; Dulquer Salmaan replies

Alia Bhatt reviews Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra, Dulquer Salmaan replies

Why Donald Trump believes Russia-Ukraine ceasefire will happen soon, know here

Why Donald Trump believes Russia-Ukraine ceasefire will happen soon, know here

Citizens from THESE countries can now enter India without passport, visa; know rules here

Citizens from THESE countries can now enter India without passport, visa

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

HomeIndia

INDIA

After Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, RCB's batting coach Dinesh Karthik breaks silence on Bengaluru stampede, appeals fans to...

The stampede, which occurred as an estimated crowd of nearly 3 lakh people gathered to witness RCB's maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy celebrations, claimed 11 lives and left over 50 others injured. Read here to know what RCB batting coach said on Bengaluru stampede.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Sep 04, 2025, 03:16 PM IST

After Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, RCB's batting coach Dinesh Karthik breaks silence on Bengaluru stampede, appeals fans to...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) mentor and batting coach Dinesh Karthik on Thursday expressed his condolences and support for the victims who tragically lost their lives in the stampede outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium during the team's victory celebrations on June 4.

The stampede, which occurred as an estimated crowd of nearly 3 lakh people gathered to witness RCB's maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy celebrations, claimed 11 lives and left over 50 others injured.

"My heartfelt condolences go out to all of the families who lost loved ones on 4th June. I can't begin to imagine what you must have gone through. I pray and hope that God gives you the strength to come through this, and I ask all of our fans to join us in showing care and togetherness through this difficult time," Karthik said in a post shared by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Instagram.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli breaks silence on Bengaluru stampede after RCB IPL win, vows to move forward with...

In the aftermath of the tragedy, RCB last month announced financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh each to the families of the deceased. The franchise, along with fans and members of the cricketing fraternity, expressed grief and solidarity.

In a post on its official Instagram handle, the franchise expressed grief over the loss and assured continuous support to the bereaved families under their new initiative, "RCB CARES." Our hearts broke on June 4, 2025. We lost eleven members of the RCB family."

They were part of us. Part of what makes our city, our community & our team unique. Their absence will echo in the memories of each one of us," the statement read. RCB further stated that the Rs 25 lakh aid is not just financial support, but also a "promise of compassion, unity, and ongoing care" for the affected families.

RCB outlined the framework of RCB Cares on Monday, its long-term commitment to fans. The programme focuses on supporting, empowering, and elevating the 12th Man Army through meaningful actions. Over the coming months, after obtaining necessary permissions, RCB Cares will extend its support beyond financial aid to provide fast, transparent, and compassionate assistance to fans and families impacted.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Meet Sreedhanya Suresh, who cracked UPSC in third attempt with AIR..., became first tribal IAS officer from THIS Indian state
Meet Sreedhanya Suresh, who cracked UPSC in third attempt with AIR...
Sanjay Leela Bhansali in big trouble? FIR filed against filmmaker for alleged... on Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal's Love & War sets
Sanjay Leela Bhansali in big trouble? FIR filed against filmmaker for...
Nishaanchi trailer: Aaishvary Thackeray impresses in double role in Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur-style crime drama
Nishaanchi trailer: Aaishvary Thackeray plays double role in Anurag Kashyap film
CBSE's Big Digital Push: Board invites students of THESE classes to create educational podcasts, social media content; Here's all you need to know
CBSE's Big Digital Push: Board invites students of these classes to create educa
Gurugram Metro Expansion: Phase-1 construction worth Rs 1,277 crore to begin from...
Gurugram Metro Expansion: Phase-1 construction worth Rs 1,277 crore to begin...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE