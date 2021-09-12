After Vijay Rupani's exit, who are the probable Chief Minister candidates for Gujarat?

After Vijay Rupani's resignation from the post of Gujarat Chief Minister, speculation is rife on who will succeed the BJP leader as the CM of the state. Rupani resigned just a year before the state is due to go into assembly polls. Rupani said that his exit from the CM post is in accordance with the tradition of the BJP of providing all party workers an equal opportunity and added, “I am ready to serve in whichever the role the party assigns to me."

Today, all BJP MLAs of the state have been called for a meeting to decide on the successor of Rupani. Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Prahald Joshi have been sent to the state as central observers.

Who will be the next CM?

While everyone is asking this question, no hint has been given yet about the next CM of Gujarat. Rupani's successor will likely be announced on Sunday today after the meeting of all BJP MLAs.

Gujarat's BJP chief Bhupendra Yadav the " new Chief Minister will be decided according to the party process." He also stated that he is not in the race of becoming the new CM of Gujarat. " I want to make it clear through this video that I am not in any such race," he told reporters on Saturday evening.

However, there is speculation that Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel could become the next CM of Gujarat. Meanwhile, other names that have come up in the race of next Gujarat CM are former state minister Gordhan Zadafia, and Praful K Patel, Administrator of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Lakshadweep.

This should be noted that these names have been suggested by sources and no official hint has been given yet. The formal announcement will likely be made after the meeting that is due to be held today at BJP state headquarters in Ahmedabad.