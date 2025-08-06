Twitter
After UP, this state govt makes FREE travel for women on Raksha Bandhan; check details

Free travel will be available on the 'ordinary buses' operating within Haryana, as well as those travelling to Chandigarh and Delhi.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Aug 06, 2025, 09:50 PM IST

The Haryana government has announced free travel for women along with their children (up to 15 years of age) on state roadways' buses on Raksha Bandhan. Haryana Transport Minister Anil Vij stated that a proposal in this regard has been approved by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

When will women get free travel?

This service will be offered from noon on August 8 to midnight on August 9. Vij explained that free travel will be available on the 'ordinary buses' operating within Haryana, as well as those travelling to Chandigarh and Delhi.

Additionally, Vij mentioned that he has received reports indicating that the allocation of routes for private buses has not been properly managed. He has instructed the relevant officers to review the schedules and timings of these private buses. He noted that in several instances, private buses leave just moments before state transport buses, leaving the state buses underutilised. Vij assured that officials have been tasked with investigating these situations and considering adjustments to the timings or allocation criteria for these routes.

READ | Vaishno Devi Katra-Amritsar Vande Bharat train launch date REVEALED, to run 6 days weekly, check timings and other details

Reiterating the government's commitment to ensuring that Haryana Roadways buses reach every village in the state, Vij informed that a letter has been sent to all general managers of the transport department for implementation. Vij further stated that from August 15 onwards, he will begin visits across Haryana. "This is not for political rallies or meetings, but to meet the public and engage with party workers, both new and old," he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
