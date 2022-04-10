After UP CMO, Twitter account of UGC India targeted by hackers

It seems like someone is targeting the official social media handles linked to the central government as the Twitter account of the University Grants Commission (UGC) India was hacked in the early hours of Sunday, making it the third government agency to be compromised recently.

This comes just a day after the official Twitter account of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister’s Office (UP CMO) was targeted by hackers. Earlier, the social media of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) was also compromised.

The breach in the Twitter account of UGC India was noticed when someone took control of the official handle and posted a series of tweets with irrelevant information. The tweets mainly contained a string of random accounts tagged by the UGC.

The profile photo of UGC was also changed by the hacker, which now appears to the public as blank. The UGC Twitter account, which is also linked to the official website of the agency, has more than 2.9 lakh followers on the social networking site.

The Twitter account of UGC was hacked soon after the account of UP CMO was targeted by hackers. The account of UP CMO was restored quickly after some time, but there is no update if the UGC account has been restored or not.

When the account of the Uttar Pradesh CMO was hacked, the hackers updated the profile picture to a cartoon monkey and then posted a series of tweets, one of which was a guide named "How to convert your BAYC/MAYC animated on Twitter.”

After a series of odd tweets were uploaded on the UP CMO account, a probe was ordered by the authorities to find out who was behind this breach. The Twitter handle was restored by the authorities soon after it was hacked.

The Twitter account of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also been hacked in the past, which made the security breach of government handles all the more serious. After hacking PM Modi’s account, the hackers tweeted that India had "formally recognised bitcoin as legal tender.”