After United States, India conducted most COVID-19 tests: White House

Headlines

Newlyweds Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha look stunning in first picture from their reception, fans say ‘nazar naa lage’

Raghav Chadha makes dashing entry in ivory sherwani, sunglasses at his wedding with Parineeti Chopra, video goes viral

Asian Games 2023, Day 2: India's quest for medals continues, check schedule for September 25

Meet Sky Daily, WWE legend Hulk Hogan's third wife

Wordle 828 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 25

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Newlyweds Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha look stunning in first picture from their reception, fans say ‘nazar naa lage’

Raghav Chadha makes dashing entry in ivory sherwani, sunglasses at his wedding with Parineeti Chopra, video goes viral

Asian Games 2023, Day 2: India's quest for medals continues, check schedule for September 25

8 most expensive wedding in Bollywood

10 healthy late-night snacking options

Foods that are natural painkillers

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire engagement: Suhana Khan, Alaya F, Anjali Dhawan arrive in gorgeous outfits at bash

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023: From activist Laxmi Aggarwal to social media star Saloni Gaur, full list of awardees

World Cup 2023: Know how much money the 'Winners' of 2023 Men's ODI World Cup will receive

Manipur Violence: Mobile internet services restored in Manipur after 4 months, CM Biren confirms

MotoGP Bharat: John Abraham thanks CM Yogi for making ‘Moto GP’ happen in Greater Noida

Newlyweds Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha look stunning in first picture from their reception, fans say ‘nazar naa lage’

Raghav Chadha makes dashing entry in ivory sherwani, sunglasses at his wedding with Parineeti Chopra, video goes viral

Not Pathaan, Satyaprem Ki Katha or Bawaal but this Bollywood film is trending at number 3 worldwide on Prime Video

HomeIndia

India

After United States, India conducted most COVID-19 tests: White House

As per numbers from the Health Ministry, there are 3,42,473 active cases in the country while 6,35,756 patients have been cured or discharged. One patient has been migrated.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 17, 2020, 04:04 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The White House has said that after the United States, India has recorded the second largest number of coronavirus tests of 12 million.

“With regard to (the coronavirus) testing, we've done more than 42 million tests. The second-highest number is 12 million from India. We're leading the world in testing,” White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany told at a news conference on Thursday.

“We have done more than any country in the world on testing; there's no doubt about that -- 42 million tests. The country with the next highest number is India at 12 million,” she added.

The White House made these statements while it was facing questions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The total number of samples tested on July 16 is 3,33,228 taking the total number of samples tested so far to 1,30,72,718, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

India's COVID-19 tally on Friday crossed the 10 lakh-mark after 34,956 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With a million cases, India is now just behind the US (3.7 million) and Brazil (two million).

As per numbers from the Health Ministry, there are 3,42,473 active cases in the country while 6,35,756 patients have been cured or discharged. One patient has been migrated.

As many as 687 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours in the country due to COVID-19, taking the number of patients succumbing to the virus to 25,602.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Watch viral video: Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha use giant umbrellas to hide wedding look from paps

Meet the Gurugram woman who fought election while studying MBBS, she became youngest…

What is cupping therapy? Here’s why you must try it

Fukrey 3: Advance bookings for Richa Chadha, Pulkit Samrat, Pankaj Tripathi, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh's film open

'This was...': SRK reacts to content creators recreating 'Baap se baat kar' scene from 'Jawan'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire engagement: Suhana Khan, Alaya F, Anjali Dhawan arrive in gorgeous outfits at bash

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023: From activist Laxmi Aggarwal to social media star Saloni Gaur, full list of awardees

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE