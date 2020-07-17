After United States, India conducted most COVID-19 tests: White House

As per numbers from the Health Ministry, there are 3,42,473 active cases in the country while 6,35,756 patients have been cured or discharged. One patient has been migrated.

The White House has said that after the United States, India has recorded the second largest number of coronavirus tests of 12 million.

“With regard to (the coronavirus) testing, we've done more than 42 million tests. The second-highest number is 12 million from India. We're leading the world in testing,” White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany told at a news conference on Thursday.

“We have done more than any country in the world on testing; there's no doubt about that -- 42 million tests. The country with the next highest number is India at 12 million,” she added.

The White House made these statements while it was facing questions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The total number of samples tested on July 16 is 3,33,228 taking the total number of samples tested so far to 1,30,72,718, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

India's COVID-19 tally on Friday crossed the 10 lakh-mark after 34,956 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With a million cases, India is now just behind the US (3.7 million) and Brazil (two million).

As many as 687 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours in the country due to COVID-19, taking the number of patients succumbing to the virus to 25,602.