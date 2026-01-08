After US, Bangladesh to impose tariffs on India? Yunus govt considers duties on cotton yarn imports

In a meeting held on Monday (January 5), the Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission reviewed cotton and cotton yarn imports from India and discussed a proposal to levy tariffs, HT reported citing Indian yarn exporters. Here are more details on this.

Bangladesh is considering levying tariffs on imports of Indian cotton yarn, Indian industry executives said citing Bangladeshi trade reports, according to Hindustan Times. Such levies, if cleared by Bangladesh -- which is the world's largest importer of raw cotton -- could dampen domestic prices, affecting farmers and mills in India, as per trade analysts. The development comes as relations between the neighbouring countries have continued to deteriorate in recent weeks.

Bangladesh could levy customs duty in the range of 10 to 20 percent, HT reported. This could hamper a recovery in domestic cotton prices, which fell sharply in 2025 due to duty-free imports by India between August 10 and December 31, New Delhi-based analyst Rahul Chouhan told the publication. The report adds that poor bilateral ties could further hit trade between India and Bangladesh. This may impact goods worth USD 770 million or more than 40 percent of Bangladesh’s exports to its bigger neighbour, according to a May 2025 analysis of the Global Trade Research Initiative.

India-Bangladesh ties

In a meeting held on Monday (January 5), the Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission reviewed cotton and cotton yarn imports from India and discussed a proposal to levy tariffs, HT reported citing Indian yarn exporters. Last year, India exported cotton yarn valued USD 3.57 billion, of which Bangladesh was the biggest importer. India is notably the largest supplier of cotton yarn to Bangladesh, while China is the top exporter of finished fabric to Dhaka. Ties between India and Bangladesh began going downhill after a student-led uprising led to the ouster of former Bangladeshi prime minister Sheikha Hasina, who has since been hiding in Delhi. In recent weeks, India has raised concern over the killings of several Hindus across Bangladesh, which Dhaka has downplayed saying the incidents were isolated and did not amount of systemic persecution.