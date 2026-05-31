After Twisha Sharma case, influencer found dead in Lucknow, family alleges dowry harassment

While the woman's in-laws claim she died by suicide, her family has alleged she was murdered over dowry demands. The police case has been filed against the woman's husband and five of his family members.

Police have registered a case after a social media influencer was found dead under suspicious circumstances at her marital home in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow. While the woman's in-laws claim she died by suicide, her family has alleged she was murdered over dowry demands. The police case has been filed against the woman's husband and five of his family members. The victim's body was found at her marital home in Lucknow's Saadatganj area on Saturday (May 30).

According to a complaint filed by the woman's family, she was married to Sagar Rajput -- also a social media influencer -- in December 2024. The victim's relatives said the family had given around Rs 7 lakh in cash along with "gifts" and some household items at the time of the wedding. But her husband and in-laws were dissatisfied with the amount of dowry and started pressuring her for a car after the wedding, the victim's family said, adding that she was subjected to repeated physical abuse and mental harassment by her husband, father-in-law, and several other relatives.

The victim's family members have said that she informed them about the alleged harassment multiple times. They also claimed to have intervened on several occasions in attempts to resolve the dispute, but added that the alleged abuse went on. The victim's family has accused the in-laws of killing her and making the death appear like a suicide. Saadatganj Inspector Santosh Arya said in a statement that a case has been registered on charges related to dowry death based on the family's complaint. The victim's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination and further action will be taken on the basis of the autopsy report and forensic evidence. Police said that further investigation in the case is ongoing. The case has come after several cases of alleged dowry harassment rocked the country. Twisha Sharma, a 33-year-old actor-model, was found dead at her marital home in Bhopal earlier this month, with her family accusing the in-laws of harassing her over dowry demands.