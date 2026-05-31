FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Gujarat Titans, Ashish Nehra criticised for ‘defensive’ approach in IPL 2026 final vs RCB

Gujarat Titans, Ashish Nehra criticised for ‘defensive’ approach in IPL final

CBSE Paper Row: Rahul Gandhi Jokes About ‘17-Year-Old Soros Agents’ During Student Interaction

CBSE Paper Row: Rahul Gandhi Jokes About ‘17-Year-Old Soros Agents’ During Student Interaction

From Rs 19 LPA govt job to resignation: Haryana man's story goes viral

From Rs 19 LPA govt job to resignation: Haryana man's story goes viral

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Sidhu Moosewala Death Anniversary: From So High, 295 to Same Beef, remembering his timeless legacy, music journey and unforgettable impact

Sidhu Moosewala Death Anniversary: From So High, 295 to Same Beef, remembering

Ranveer Singh's 5 major controversies: FWICE directive over Don 3 exit, Kantara mimicry row, nude photoshoot, AIB roast

Ranveer Singh's 5 major controversies: Don 3 exit, Kantara row, AIB roast

Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family, net worth, education and more

Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family

HomeIndia

INDIA

After Twisha Sharma case, influencer found dead in Lucknow, family alleges dowry harassment

While the woman's in-laws claim she died by suicide, her family has alleged she was murdered over dowry demands. The police case has been filed against the woman's husband and five of his family members.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : May 31, 2026, 10:15 PM IST

After Twisha Sharma case, influencer found dead in Lucknow, family alleges dowry harassment
The victim's body was found at her marital home in Lucknow's Saadatganj area on Saturday.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Police have registered a case after a social media influencer was found dead under suspicious circumstances at her marital home in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow. While the woman's in-laws claim she died by suicide, her family has alleged she was murdered over dowry demands. The police case has been filed against the woman's husband and five of his family members. The victim's body was found at her marital home in Lucknow's Saadatganj area on Saturday (May 30).

According to a complaint filed by the woman's family, she was married to Sagar Rajput -- also a social media influencer -- in December 2024. The victim's relatives said the family had given around Rs 7 lakh in cash along with "gifts" and some household items at the time of the wedding. But her husband and in-laws were dissatisfied with the amount of dowry and started pressuring her for a car after the wedding, the victim's family said, adding that she was subjected to repeated physical abuse and mental harassment by her husband, father-in-law, and several other relatives.

The victim's family members have said that she informed them about the alleged harassment multiple times. They also claimed to have intervened on several occasions in attempts to resolve the dispute, but added that the alleged abuse went on. The victim's family has accused the in-laws of killing her and making the death appear like a suicide. Saadatganj Inspector Santosh Arya said in a statement that a case has been registered on charges related to dowry death based on the family's complaint. The victim's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination and further action will be taken on the basis of the autopsy report and forensic evidence. Police said that further investigation in the case is ongoing. The case has come after several cases of alleged dowry harassment rocked the country. Twisha Sharma, a 33-year-old actor-model, was found dead at her marital home in Bhopal earlier this month, with her family accusing the in-laws of harassing her over dowry demands.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
After Twisha Sharma case, influencer found dead in Lucknow, family alleges dowry harassment
Influencer found dead in Lucknow, family alleges dowry harassment
WATCH: Huge sandstorm darkens skies in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer amid scorching heat
WATCH: Huge sandstorm darkens skies in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer amid scorching heat
Gujarat Titans, Ashish Nehra criticised for ‘defensive’ approach in IPL 2026 final vs RCB
Gujarat Titans, Ashish Nehra criticised for ‘defensive’ approach in IPL final
Delhi building collapse: 6 dead, 10 injured as rescue operation continues in Saket
Delhi building collapse: 6 dead, 10 injured as rescue op continues
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi breaks Sai Sudharsan’s record, becomes youngest Orange Cap winner in IPL history
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi becomes youngest Orange Cap winner in IPL history
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Sidhu Moosewala Death Anniversary: From So High, 295 to Same Beef, remembering his timeless legacy, music journey and unforgettable impact
Sidhu Moosewala Death Anniversary: From So High, 295 to Same Beef, remembering
Ranveer Singh's 5 major controversies: FWICE directive over Don 3 exit, Kantara mimicry row, nude photoshoot, AIB roast
Ranveer Singh's 5 major controversies: Don 3 exit, Kantara row, AIB roast
Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family, net worth, education and more
Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family
Divyanka Tripathi blessed with twins at 41: Know all about her marriage with Vivek Dahiya, education, combined net worth and more
Divyanka Tripathi blessed with twins at 41: Know all about her marriage
From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Wamiqa Gabbi: How Manish Malhotra's iconic sarees carved Bollywood fashion legacy
From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Wamiqa Gabbi
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement