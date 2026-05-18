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After Twisha’s Death, woman dies by suicide in Greater Noida over dowry harassment; Husband, father-in-law arrested

A 24-year-old woman died after allegedly jumping from the roof of her house on Sunday night after her family alleged dowry harassment by her husband and in-laws. The woman who lived in Greater Noida’s Ecotech-III was married only a year and a half back in Greater Noida.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : May 18, 2026, 01:52 PM IST

After Twisha’s Death, woman dies by suicide in Greater Noida over dowry harassment; Husband, father-in-law arrested
After Twisha Sharma's death case, another death over dowry incident has come from Greater Noida
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Incidents of deaths over dowry have been rising in India and such cases have especially been seeing a growing trend in the metropolitan cities like Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru and Mumbai. Twisha Sharma death case was still fresh when another such incident occurred in Greater Noida. A 24-year-old woman died after allegedly jumping from the roof of her house on Sunday night after her family alleged dowry harassment by her husband and in-laws.  

The woman who lived in Greater Noida’s Ecotech-III was married only a year and a half back in Greater Noida and committed suicide after her in-laws kept demanding dowry from her family, reports suggest.  

Allegations by the woman’s family 

Deepika Nagar’s family has alleged that she was mentally and physically harassed for dowry and is seeing her death as a murder. 

“Last night, information was received that a woman - who had been married for one and a half years - died after jumping from a rooftop. Upon receiving this information, the police immediately reached the scene; necessary legal formalities are being conducted, and arrangements are being made for a post-mortem examination,” Shailendra Kumar Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Central Noida, said. 

“Based on a complaint filed by the victim's family members, the woman's husband, Ritick Tanwar, and father-in-law have been arrested in connection with this case,” the police officer added. 

What happened  

The incident happened in Jalpura area, under the jurisdiction of the Ecotech 3 police station in Greater Noida. According to reports Deepika's father, Sanjay, filed a police complaint in which he stated that he had married his daughter to Hrithik, a resident of Jalpura, on December 11, 2024, and spent around Rs 1 crore on the wedding. In his complaint he further alleged that her daughter's in-laws were dissatisfied with the dowry given in marriage. 

He said that as dowry to Deepika's in-laws he gave Rs 11 lakh in cash, Rs 50 lakh worth of gold, furniture and a Scorpio car. He maintained that even after such a large dowry, they demanded an additional Rs 50 lakh and a Fortuner car. 

Moments before she died, Deepika allegedly called her family and told them that she was being beaten and abused by her husband and in-laws while she was crying on the phone. After listening to her on call, her father, with some of his relatives reportedly visited her at her in-laws' house in an attempt to resolve the dispute. Later, the family was informed that Deepika had fallen from the balcony and was seriously injured. 

According to the police, she suffered critical injuries after jumping from the terrace and later died during treatment. 

Dowry and related deaths cases in India

As per the National Crime Records Bureau’s (NCRB) ‘Crime in India 2024’ report, Bengaluru had the highest number of cases under the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961, among metropolitan cities in 2024. The NCRB data says that almost 87% of all dowry-related cases booked in metropolitan cities were recorded in Bengaluru alone. Lucknow ranked second with 48 cases.

In dowry death case, Delhi recorded the highest number among 19 metropolitan cities in 2024, a trend beeing witnessing over the past five years. According to the NCRB report, the national capital reported 109 incidents involving 111 victims, with a crime rate of 1.4 per lakh population.

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