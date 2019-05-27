Trending#

After thumping victory, PM Modi reaches Varanasi to offer prayers, thank voters

PM Modi's trip to his constituency before taking oath.


PM Modi in Varanasi

Written By

ANI

Updated: May 27, 2019, 11:32 AM IST

PM Modi on Monday reached the holy city of Varanasi to meet voters and pray to the Gods, days after he got a massive verdict to govern India for five more years. Varanasi MP Narendra Modi went to Kashi Vishwanath temple to offer prayers. 

He is also slated to address BJP workers in Varanasi. The city of Varanasi is all decked up for PM's visit.On Sunday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a meeting with local administration officials in Varanasi to assess preparations made ahead of Modi's visit here.

In the Lok Sabha elections, Modi had defeated his Samajwadi Party (SP) rival Shalini Yadav by a margin of over 4.80 lakh votes from Varanasi. The BJP, which had won 282 seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, managed to increase its tally and notched up 303 seats in the 2019 elections.

BJP President Amit Shah is also accompanying PM Modi. Also present is Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.  