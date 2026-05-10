After Vijay's oath, DMK picks Udhayanidhi Stalin as Leader of Opposition in Tamil Nadu assembly

The decision was taken at the DMK legislature party meeting, which was held at Kalaignar Arangam in Anna Arivalayam, Chennai, under the leadership of party president MK Stalin. Earlier in the day, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Joseph Vijay took charge as the Tamil Nadu chief minister.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has elected former Tamil Nadu deputy chief minister Udhayanidhi Stalin as its legislature party leader. This effectively means that as the head of the second-largest party in the state assembly, the junior Stalin will serve as the Leader of the Opposition (LoP). DMK leaders KN Nehru and EV Velu have been appointed as the deputy leader and party whip, respectively.

The decision was taken at the DMK legislature party meeting, which was held at Kalaignar Arangam in Anna Arivalayam, Chennai, under the leadership of party president MK Stalin, on Thursday. Earlier in the day, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief C Joseph Vijay took charge as the Tamil Nadu chief minister, shortly after taking oath in Chennai. Vijay thanked the people of the state for placing their trust in him and called for a "new era" of governance rooted in secularism and social justice.

After taking oath, Vijay said: "After reviewing everything, I intend to release a white paper to the people. I want my government to be a transparent government. That is the very first thing I want to do. As far as Tamil Nadu is concerned, if I need to meet someone, I will not do it secretly or behind closed doors. Whatever I do, I will do openly and transparently. I request all of you to give me some time. I will gradually fulfil everything I have promised and will sincerely strive to implement them. This is your government. I will ensure strict safety for women."

Meanwhile, the 17th Tamil Nadu legislative assembly has been summoned to meet for its first session at 9:30 am on Monday (May 11). The newly-elected MLAs will also take the oath of office on that day. The election of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the Tamil Nadu assembly will be held on May 12, according to an official release. In the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly election, held on April 23, Vijay-led TVK won 107 seats -- marking a blockbuster debut for the two-year-old party and ending the dominance of the state's Dravidian parties DMK and AIADMK, which had held power for decades.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).