After Tejashwi Yadav’s video controversy, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar promises 10 lakh jobs, 20 lakh employment

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File photo)

After the promise made by Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav stirred controversy in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar decided to back his newly-formed ally and announce 10 lakh jobs in the state in an effort to eradicate unemployment from Bihar.

Though the Bihar CM announced 10 lakh jobs in the state, he went a step forward on his promise and said that the number of jobs would essentially be double what was promised by Tejashwi Yadav during the 2020 state assembly elections.

While addressing a crowd at Patna's Gandhi maidan at an event to celebrate Independence Day, Nitish Kumar said that the newly formed JD(U) and RJD alliance has talked about 10 lakh new jobs in the government sector, with the addition of 10 lakh employment opportunities.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, while making the announcement, said, “We will do so much to create jobs and employment opportunities for the children of the state -- in both government and outside -- that if we succeed, we want to take the figure to 20 lakhs.”

Earlier, Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav found himself in some hot water with the opposition BJP after an old video of him surfaced where he could be heard promising that he would create 10 lakh jobs in the state if he is elected to power.

After BJP rained massive artillery on Tejashwi Yadav for his promise made in 2020, he decided to respond with a new video, where he could be heard taking jibes at the saffron party.

Questioning BJP on communal issues, the RJD leader said, “It is a success that instead of Hindu-Muslim topics, you are asking us about employment. I thank you, the people who were sleeping and never asked about jobs, that media is also awake now. Isn't this a success?”

Things turned sour between BJP and JD(U) when the latter decided to break off its alliance and join hands with foe-turned-friend RJD, with Nitish Kumar remaining the CM while Tejashwi Yadav became the Deputy CM.

