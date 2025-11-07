After technical glitch at Delhi airport, flight operations affected at Mumbai's international airport, adviso

Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport saw a sea of passengers stuck due to long delays and cancellations on Friday due to a major technical glitch that affected Delhi’s ATC system after affecting the AMSS. The airport issued a passenger advisory.

Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport saw a sea of passengers stuck due to long delays and cancellations on Friday due to a major technical glitch that affected Delhi’s Air Traffic Control (ATC) system after affecting Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS), which manages flight planning and data transmission, faced major issue which led to massive disruption across major airports.

To provide clarity on the situation, the airport issued a passenger advisory in which it also told them that the concerned authorities were working actively to resolve the issue.

In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the official Mumbai Airport account notified, “Flight Operations at Mumbai Airport have been affected by a technical issue impacting the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS) at Delhi, which supports Air Traffic Control flight planning. The concerned authorities are actively working to resolve the issue at the earliest.”

“As a result, airline operations may experience delays. Passengers are advised to connect with their respective airlines for updates on flight status and revised schedules. We regret the inconvenience caused and appreciate your patience and cooperation,” the notice stated.

In its statement, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) apprised that the due to the failure the ATC officials were forced to move to partial manual operations, thereby affecting flight coordination and air traffic across Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune.

By late morning, more than 200 flights had been delayed while many cancelled, as troubled passengers overwhelmed the terminals. IndiGo, Air India, and SpiceJet reported long queues at check-in counters and boarding gates.

Delays at Delhi Airport

At least 100 flights were delayed on Friday morning at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) due to a technical issue with the Air Traffic Control (ATC) system, according to Delhi Airport. Passengers have been advised to contact their respective airlines for the latest flight updates.

In a post on X, Delhi Airport shared, “Due to a technical issue with the Air Traffic Control (ATC) system, flight operations at IGIA are experiencing delays. Their team is actively working with all stakeholders, including DIAL, to resolve it at the earliest.”