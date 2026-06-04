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After TCS, Wipro under spotlight: Ex-staff accuses female boss of 'forced conversion', tech giants responds

A former Wipro employee in Pune has alleged religious harassment and forced conversion attempts by her ex-supervisor, leading to her resignation.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Jun 04, 2026, 08:09 PM IST

After TCS, Wipro under spotlight: Ex-staff accuses female boss of 'forced conversion', tech giants responds
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A former employee of Wipro’s Pune campus has accused her ex-supervisor of subjecting her to religious discrimination and attempting to pressure her into converting faith during her tenure at the company. The woman has filed a formal complaint with Pune Police and also approached a state human rights body, prompting an official investigation into the matter.

According to the complaint, the alleged harassment occurred while she was working at Wipro’s Hinjewadi facility. She claims that certain senior staff members and team leads repeatedly targeted her because of her religious identity and created a hostile work environment over an extended period.

Allegations of pressure and mental distress

The complainant has stated that she was repeatedly pressured to adopt religious practices associated with Islam and was encouraged to convert. She alleges that when she refused, the situation escalated into workplace harassment, including threats related to her performance evaluation and job security.

She further claimed that her manager warned her of a poor appraisal and possible termination if she did not comply, which eventually led her to resign due to mental stress and workplace pressure.

After not receiving satisfactory resolution through the company’s internal grievance system, she opted to pursue legal action.

Police investigation underway

A senior police officer confirmed that a formal complaint has been registered and that the matter is currently under investigation. The officer stated that the accused supervisor, who is based in Bengaluru and works remotely in insurance-related operations, has been named in the complaint. Authorities are also examining the company’s response and internal handling of the issue.

Investigators are reviewing all allegations along with relevant internal records provided by the company to determine the sequence of events and whether any misconduct occurred.

Company responds to allegations

Wipro has acknowledged the complaint and stated that it is cooperating fully with authorities. In its official response, the company said employee dignity, safety, and inclusion are core values and it maintains a zero-tolerance policy toward harassment or discrimination of any kind.

The company also confirmed that it has shared all required documents with Pune Police and declined to comment further, citing the ongoing investigation.

Broader workplace safety concerns

The case has reignited discussion around employee protection, workplace discrimination, and religious freedom in corporate environments. Similar allegations reported in other IT firms in recent months have further intensified scrutiny over workplace conduct and grievance redressal systems, highlighting the need for stronger safeguards and transparent inquiry mechanisms.

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