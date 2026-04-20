FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

How to choose the right zero balance account for your needs?

Manipur Board 12th Result 2026: COHSEM announced HSE result on cohsem.nic.in, check how to download scorecard

Pati Patni aur Woh Do teaser: Ayushmann Khurrana stuck with three women in 'promising' comedy, netizens say 'Wamiqa, Rakul theek hai, but Sara kyu'

PM Narendra Modi meets South Korean President Lee Jae-myung, how may it impact investment, bilateral ties, geopolitics?

After TCS Nashik, similar incident reported at Nagpur-based NGO, Head arrested for religious conversion, molestation, forcing women to wear Islamic attire, details here

Civil lines to be renamed? Why India is reviewing Colonial-Era place names and what it means

Atlee, Priya blessed with a baby girl, Jawan director makes first statement, celebrates as his son Meer gets a baby sister

Jammu And Kashmir: 10 dead, several injured after bus overturn on Ramnagar-Udhampur highway, rescue operation underway

US-Iran tensions surge as Tehran claims drone attacks on American ships near Strait of Hormuz

Petrol, Diesel prices today, April 20, 2026: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and more

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
How to choose the right zero balance account for your needs?

How to choose the right zero balance account for your needs?

Manipur Board 12th Result 2026: COHSEM announced HSE result on cohsem.nic.in, check how to download scorecard

Manipur Board 12th Result 2026: COHSEM announced HSE result on cohsem.nic.in

Pati Patni aur Woh Do teaser: Ayushmann Khurrana stuck with three women in 'promising' comedy, netizens say 'Wamiqa, Rakul theek hai, but Sara kyu'

Pati Patni aur Woh Do teaser: Ayushmann stuck with three women, fans react

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Beware! You have to pay more for telecom recharge, Airtel raises cost, Jio and Vodafone Idea users likely to pay 15% more

Beware! You have to pay more for telecom recharge, Airtel raises cost

Who is Tanvi Kolte? Bigg Boss Marathi 6 winner bags Rs 15 lakh, model-actress beats Raqesh Bapat, hails from middle class family

Who is Tanvi Kolte? Bigg Boss Marathi 6 winner bags Rs 15 lakh, model-actress be

Who was Jitendra Shelke? Nashik 'Godman' close aide, business partner dies in road accident same day as ED raids; foul play allegations emerge

Who was Jitendra Shelke? Nashik 'Godman' close aide, business partner dies

HomeIndia

INDIA

After TCS Nashik, similar incident reported at Nagpur-based NGO, Head arrested for religious conversion, molestation, forcing women to wear Islamic attire, details here

It is learnt that the woman who filed the complaint works at the same organisation and serves as its HR head. In the statement she gave, she has alleged that Qazi repeatedly compelled her to follow Islam against her wishes.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Apr 20, 2026, 12:28 PM IST

After TCS Nashik, similar incident reported at Nagpur-based NGO, Head arrested for religious conversion, molestation, forcing women to wear Islamic attire, details here
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Authorities in Nagpur have taken the head of a local NGO into custody after multiple allegations were filed against him, which include alleged religious conversion, molestation and compelling women to wear Islamic attire. The person facing these charges has been identified as Fazil Qazi, who is accused of pressing women connected with the organisation, named Universal Multipurpose Society, to take on Islamic practices such as wearing specific attire and observing certain customs.

It is learnt that the woman who filed the complaint works at the same organisation and serves as its HR head. In the statement she gave, she has alleged that Qazi repeatedly compelled her to follow Islam against her wishes.

Ongoing investigation covers NGO activities 

After the arrest, the police have placed the accused in custody and started a detailed investigation into how the NGO functions. Officials were going through the NGO funding sources and its financial transactions to check whether there were any irregularities. Because of the seriousness of the allegations that have been raised, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has also become part of the investigation.

Investigators were also trying to find out whether other women within the organisation may have been subjected to similar pressure or coercion. Sources indicate that several aspects, including the NGO’s activities and its outreach work, are being looked into.

Case emerges during broader scrutiny of workplace conversion claims in Maharashtra

This case has come up at a time when there is increased attention on alleged coercive conversion incidents across the state. Not long ago, a controversy in Nashik that involved employees connected to Tata Consultancy Services led to debate after claims emerged about efforts to influence religious beliefs in a workplace environment.

Authorities have started inquiries to verify the allegations related to the Nashik conversion case. The alleged conversion case linked to TCS has drawn nationwide concern, with complaints pointing to a coordinated effort that targeted young women employees in the age group of 18–25.

Nine FIRs registered in TCS matter 

At least nine FIRs have been registered in connection with the matter, and one of them was filed by a male employee who alleged religious harassment and attempted conversion. The accusations mention insulting Hindu deities, coercion to consume non-vegetarian food, and pressure to adopt specific religious practices.

Eight people have been arrested until now in that case. Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran termed the allegations “deeply disturbing," while an internal probe under COO Arathi Subramanian is underway. Further details in the NGO case are expected as agencies continue to collect evidence and record statements.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
How to choose the right zero balance account for your needs?
How to choose the right zero balance account for your needs?
Manipur Board 12th Result 2026: COHSEM announced HSE result on cohsem.nic.in, check how to download scorecard
Manipur Board 12th Result 2026: COHSEM announced HSE result on cohsem.nic.in
Pati Patni aur Woh Do teaser: Ayushmann Khurrana stuck with three women in 'promising' comedy, netizens say 'Wamiqa, Rakul theek hai, but Sara kyu'
Pati Patni aur Woh Do teaser: Ayushmann stuck with three women, fans react
PM Narendra Modi meets South Korean President Lee Jae-myung, how may it impact investment, bilateral ties, geopolitics?
PM Narendra Modi, Droupadi Murmu receive South Korean President Lee Jae-myung
After TCS Nashik, similar incident reported at Nagpur-based NGO, Head arrested for religious conversion, molestation, forcing women to wear Islamic attire, details here
After TCS Nashik, similar incident reported at Nagpur-based NGO, Head arrested f
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Beware! You have to pay more for telecom recharge, Airtel raises cost, Jio and Vodafone Idea users likely to pay 15% more
Beware! You have to pay more for telecom recharge, Airtel raises cost
Who is Tanvi Kolte? Bigg Boss Marathi 6 winner bags Rs 15 lakh, model-actress beats Raqesh Bapat, hails from middle class family
Who is Tanvi Kolte? Bigg Boss Marathi 6 winner bags Rs 15 lakh, model-actress be
Who was Jitendra Shelke? Nashik 'Godman' close aide, business partner dies in road accident same day as ED raids; foul play allegations emerge
Who was Jitendra Shelke? Nashik 'Godman' close aide, business partner dies
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh announce second pregnancy: Inside their net worth, luxury life and family journey with daughter Dua
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh announce second pregnancy: Inside their
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh second pregnancy: From their on-set romance, Italy wedding to daughter Dua, a look at their relationship timeline
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh second pregnancy: From their on-set romance
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement