After TCS Nashik, similar incident reported at Nagpur-based NGO, Head arrested for religious conversion, molestation, forcing women to wear Islamic attire, details here

It is learnt that the woman who filed the complaint works at the same organisation and serves as its HR head. In the statement she gave, she has alleged that Qazi repeatedly compelled her to follow Islam against her wishes.

Authorities in Nagpur have taken the head of a local NGO into custody after multiple allegations were filed against him, which include alleged religious conversion, molestation and compelling women to wear Islamic attire. The person facing these charges has been identified as Fazil Qazi, who is accused of pressing women connected with the organisation, named Universal Multipurpose Society, to take on Islamic practices such as wearing specific attire and observing certain customs.

It is learnt that the woman who filed the complaint works at the same organisation and serves as its HR head. In the statement she gave, she has alleged that Qazi repeatedly compelled her to follow Islam against her wishes.

Ongoing investigation covers NGO activities

After the arrest, the police have placed the accused in custody and started a detailed investigation into how the NGO functions. Officials were going through the NGO funding sources and its financial transactions to check whether there were any irregularities. Because of the seriousness of the allegations that have been raised, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has also become part of the investigation.

Investigators were also trying to find out whether other women within the organisation may have been subjected to similar pressure or coercion. Sources indicate that several aspects, including the NGO’s activities and its outreach work, are being looked into.

Case emerges during broader scrutiny of workplace conversion claims in Maharashtra

This case has come up at a time when there is increased attention on alleged coercive conversion incidents across the state. Not long ago, a controversy in Nashik that involved employees connected to Tata Consultancy Services led to debate after claims emerged about efforts to influence religious beliefs in a workplace environment.

Authorities have started inquiries to verify the allegations related to the Nashik conversion case. The alleged conversion case linked to TCS has drawn nationwide concern, with complaints pointing to a coordinated effort that targeted young women employees in the age group of 18–25.

Nine FIRs registered in TCS matter

At least nine FIRs have been registered in connection with the matter, and one of them was filed by a male employee who alleged religious harassment and attempted conversion. The accusations mention insulting Hindu deities, coercion to consume non-vegetarian food, and pressure to adopt specific religious practices.

Eight people have been arrested until now in that case. Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran termed the allegations “deeply disturbing," while an internal probe under COO Arathi Subramanian is underway. Further details in the NGO case are expected as agencies continue to collect evidence and record statements.