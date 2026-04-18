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After TCS Nashik scandal, Tata faces fresh backlash over Rs 3624.91 cr ‘Shariah-compliant’ ethical mutual fund

After the controversy around Tata Consultancy Services in Nashik, the Tata Group is facing fresh social media outrage over Shariah-compliant mutual funds. Know more about the matter.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Apr 18, 2026, 06:18 PM IST

After TCS Nashik scandal, Tata faces fresh backlash over Rs 3624.91 cr ‘Shariah-compliant’ ethical mutual fund
Tata Group is facing backlash over 'Shariah-compliant' mutual fund on social media
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After the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) controversy in Nashik, the Tata Group is facing a fresh wave of criticism on social media. Yes, you read it right! This time, Tata is facing backlash over its Rs 3,624.91 crore 'Shariah-compliant' Ethical Mutual Fund. The timing of this outrage is crucial, as it has come at a time when the corporate group is already facing massive backlash for TCS, which is under scrutiny for its Nashik office over workplace harassment and religious conversions.

 

What is a Shariah-compliant mutual fund?

 

As per the official website of Tata Mutual Fund, the ethical fund adheres to the investment restrictions stipulated under Shariah principles. These principles are also reviewed periodically by the Shairah boards. The fund in question aims not to invest in the instruments which are in form or substance not compliant with the Shariah principles.

 

''The investment objective of the Scheme is to provide medium to long- term capital gains by investing in Shariah-compliant equity and equity-related instruments of well-researched value and growth - oriented companies,'' the summary of the fund in question read.

 

As per the website, the Tata Ethical Fund was launched on May 24, 1996 (nearly 30 years ago), and has a fund size of Rs 3,624.91 crore (as on April 12, 2026). This fund includes shares of Infosys Ltd (8 percent), TCS Ltd (5.41 percent), Tech Mahindra Ltd (3.61 percent), Hindustan Unilever Lts (3.45 percent), Jindal Steel Ltd (2.95 percent), HCL Technologies Ltd (2.90 percent), Hero Motocorp Ltd (2.58 percent), and Fortis Healthcare Ltd (2.34 percent) among many others.

 

Potential Investors can put their money in this fund either with SIP (min Rs 100 to max Rs 10 lakh) or lump sum (min Rs 5,000 to Rs 10 lakh).

 

Social media outrage

 

The controversy around the Tata Ethical Fund amplified due to the timing. With the TCS Nashik scandal already sparking outrage, the talk around Shariah-compliant funds of the Tata Group has led to a surge in online debate.

 

One user shared a video on such funds and wrote, ''Have your heard of any Mutual fund based on Sharia law? If not, then be ready to be shocked it is being provided by TATA in the name of TATA ethical mutual fund you can check these easily on the internet and their site.

''Welcome to Tata Shariah Mutual Fund. This fund will only invest in HALAL products and services. The fund is monitored by (TASIS) Shari'a board. Is this why TCS allowed conversion activities to be Shari'a compliant? Tata deleted all blogs and pages related to the Islamic Mutual fund yesterday. Why?'' wrote another.

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