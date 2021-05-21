After Tauktae cyclone 'Yaas' to hit the Indian coast this month, West Bengal-Odisha on alert

After severe cyclonic storm Tauktae another cyclone Yaas is expected to hit, this time the eastern coast of India on May 26-27. A low-pressure area is very likely to form over the north Andaman Sea and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal around May 22, the Indian Meteorological Department said. It is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by May 24.

The weather department has said that the storm is very likely to move northwestwards and reach the north Bay of Bengal near Odisha-West Bengal Coast around May 26. The department has named it 'Cyclone Yaas'.

"It is very likely to intensify gradually into a cyclonic storm during the subsequent 72 hours. It is very likely to move northwestwards and reach West Bengal-Odisha coasts around 26th May evening," the Cyclone Warning Division of the IMD added.

A letter has been sent by Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan to chief secretaries of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and administrator of Andaman and Nicobar islands which are expected to face the fury of Cyclone Yaas.

The Regional Meteorological Department has predicted that super cyclone Yaas is likely to make landfall in the Sundarban areas of the state between May 23 and May 26 and possibly move towards Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, Odisha, West Bengal, and adjoining Assam and Meghalaya are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy falls at isolated places.

Precautions

The Odisha government has alerted the authorities of 12 districts in the state and asked them to stay prepared for a cyclonic storm that may hit its coast on May 26.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday asked the senior government officials and the district administrations to make all the necessary arrangements to tackle the cyclonic storm.