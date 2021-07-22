After Sushil Kumar, wrestler Surjeet Grewal arrested by Delhi Police in Sagar Dhankar murder case

He has been on the run after Sagar Dhankar died in the hospital in May.

After arresting Olympian wrestler Sushil Kumar in the Sagar Dhankar murder case, the Delhi Police has now nabbed wrestler Surjeet Grewal from Bamla village in Haryana's Bhiwani. Grewal had a bounty of Rs 50,000 on his arrest.

He is considered very close to Sushil Pehelwan, and on the night of 4-5 May, when Sagar Dhankar and his friends were being beaten up at the Chhatrasal Stadium, Surjeet's role was also involved. He has been on the run after Sagar Dhankar died in the hospital.

Along with the Crime Branch, a team of the Special Cell was also looking for Surjeet for a long time. When the Special Cell got information that he would come to his native village Bamla, a trap was laid to arrest him. The police were also surprised to hear the story of Surjeet's family and his struggle for wrestling.

Surjeet started wrestling in 2007 at the Desi Akhara in Dadri, Haryana and moved to Chhatrasal Stadium in 2012 for advanced training. In the desire to become the champion, he started living in Chhatrasal Stadium along with the rest of the wrestlers. During this, Surjeet came close to Sushil Kumar. Playing for Delhi in the year 2018, Surjeet won his last gold medal in the National Championship. Apart from this, Surjeet has represented India in the World Wrestling Championship in the year 2012, 2014 and 2018. He also participated in the Pro Wrestling League. In the year 2020, Surjeet had participated in his last fight.

An FIR was registered in Delhi's Model Town for the murder of Sagar Dhankar, in which wrestler Sushil and others were named. The case was later transferred to the Crime Branch. This is the thirteenth arrest in this case.