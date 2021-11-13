After SC rap, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal calls emergency meet to tackle air pollution

Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday called an urgent meeting to discuss the issue of air pollution in the national capital. This comes minutes after the Supreme Court demanded an emergency plan on Delhi's alarming air quality from the Centre.

The meeting will be attended by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Environment Minister Gopal Rai and Delhi Chief Secretary. The Supreme Court suggested the Central government impose a two-day lockdown in the city amid worsening air quality.

A Bench comprising Chief Justice of India NV Raman, Justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant said, "Tell us how we can reduce AQI from 500 at least by 200 points. Take some urgent measures. Can you think of two days lockdown or something? How can people live?"

This comes amid a thick haze of toxic smog over the capital, which has been recording the worst air quality levels of the season due to various underlying factors. Smoke from crop burning in the neighbouring areas has further worsened the air quality situation.

Historical monuments such as Red Fort and Jama Masjid are shrouded in smog as air quality dips to the 'severe' category in Delhi. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Earlier on Friday, the country's central pollution control board ordered states and local bodies to be in 'complete readiness' for emergency measures to tackle Delhi's worsening smog conditions due to a drop in temperature and wind speeds.