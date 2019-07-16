After Supreme Court order, home department says it didn't get info panel's directive

State Information Commission

You may as well start early follow-ups on your issues posted to the home department, since instead of the slow progress with which it normally moves, you may be surprised to know that your post is not even traceable.



After citing it did not receive a top court order it was supposed to implement, the state home department has now said the same of an orders passed by the state information commission (SIC).



Facing an enquiry by the SIC for stating that it could not provide details on the implementation of a Supreme Court order because it did not receive the order, the home department has said that it could not provide information on the SIC's enquiry order either, because it did not receive it.



DNA had sought information on the enquiry ordered by the information panel nearly four years ago.



The case relates to a landmark Supreme Court order giving directions for improving probe and prosecution to home departments in all states. The idea was to improve conviction rate and learn from cases in which the accused have walked free. The SC order came in January 2014, and later, an activist filed an application under RTI to seek information.



When no information came, the home department said it did know of the SC order. When no information was provided despite senior officers being summoned by the SIC, the commission ordered an enquiry and directed the chief secretary to take action on the officers in May 2015.



"This is actually giving wrong reply with malafide intention to safeguard high ranking and senior officers of the department. The present information commission should take into consideration and seek reply from the government. Back then also they said that they did not receive the SC order. The central government had given the order to all state governments. After SIC ordered an enquiry, they had said that they found it with someone. The chief minister has to take cognisance of this," said Bhaskar Prabhu, an RTI activist whose case led to the SIC order.



The Chief Minister did not reply to text messages from DNA.

Missing Order

DNA decided to seek details of the action taken on the SIC order

But chief secy’s dept said the final action of taking responsibility was up to home dept

The home dept said that they have not yet received the panel’s order

