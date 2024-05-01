After Supreme Court's objection, NCERT to remove section on 'judicial corruption' from Class 8 textbook

IDFC First Bank Scam: Court sends 4 accused to 7-day police remand, next hearing on March 4
INDIA
The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) may remove a section on "judicial corruption" from Class 8 CBSE textbook after the Supreme Court raised an objection, reports said citing sources. The NCERT has already taken down the new social science textbook carrying the said portion from its website. This comes after a three-judge bench of the apex court took suo motu cognisance of the contents in the textbook.
According to a report by the news agency PTI, the controversial parts may soon be removed from the textbook. The bench -- comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi -- took up the matter after senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Singhvi flagged it for urgent consideration.
The social science textbook has allegedly used data on case backlogs and lack of adequate number of judges. It has also cited former CJI BR Gavai's quote to make its point about judicial corruption. But sources in the government told PTI that the union law ministry was not consulted for cross-verification of the facts. Furthermore, the sources added that Gavai's quote has been taken out of context in the book.
In July last year, Gavai had said that instances of corruption and misconduct in the judiciary had a negative impact on public confidence. "However, the path to rebuilding this trust lies in the swift, decisive and transparent action taken to address and resolve these issues...Transparency and accountability are democratic virtues," he has been cited as saying in the book, PTI reported. After the SC's objection, the NCERT reportedly called an internal meting to review recommendations from subject experts who were involved in writing the chapter as well as those who approved its publication.