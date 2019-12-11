After supporting in Lok Sabha, Shiv Sena likely to oppose Citizenship Amendment Bill in Rajya Sabha

Sena stands on risky grounds and dwindling ideological support.

Furthering the surmise of Shiv Sena's debilitating stance on the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), the party on Wednesday decided to oppose the bill in the Rajya Sabha, two days after it had voted in favour of the bill in the Lok Sabha. Veteran Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that his party does not need a 'certificate' for its nationalism or Hindutva ideology and that they were unsatisfied with Amit Shah's justification for the bill.

"I have been hearing since yesterday that those who do not support this Bill are anti-national and those who support it are nationalists. We don't need any certificate on our nationalism or Hindutva," Raut said in the Rajya Sabha during the debate on the CAB. Earlier, too, the party had said that it was an 'illusion' to think that only the BJP cared about the nation.

Raut, however, tried to play it safe and asserted that even though the Shiv Sena still had faith over the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister, the party does not want there to be any 'politics' over the issue of giving shelter to refugees. "We have hopes from a strong Prime Minister and Home Minister. Will you push out the infiltrators after the Bill is passed? If we are giving shelter to refugees, there should be no politics over it. Will they get voting rights?" Raut asked.

The Shiv Sena backed the government on passing the CAB in the Lok Sabha on Monday, claiming that the support was given on 'national interest'. Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant, however, had told a media house earlier in the day that the party's support to the Bill is entirely unrelated to its politics in Maharashtra. He clarified that the points specified in the Common Minimum Programme (CMP) adopted by the Uddhav Thackeray-led government in Maharashtra is specifically for the state, and is not to be linked with the party's stances outside Maharashtra.

But the Shiv Sena's support to the CAB, which the opposition has claimed that it targets Muslims and is at odds with the secular principles enshrined in the Constitution, had put the party in an awkward position with its new ally in Maharashtra, the Congress, which had been opposing the CAB from the get-go. Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi even posted from his official handle on Twitter, stating that the CAB is an 'attack on the Indian constitution.'

Following the Shiv Sena's initial stance supporting the bill, sources had reported that the senior Congress leadership was 'extremely upset' with their ally in Maharashtra, and had even met to discuss the issue. Following this, Sena's U-turn in the Rajya Sabha is being seen as a pressure to stay true to commitments with the Congress.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had stated on Tuesday that the Shiv Sena will not lend support to the Citizenship Amendment Bill at the Rajya Sabha "unless things are clear", adding that they have suggested certain changes in the Bill that they want before supporting it in the Rajya Sabha.

"It is their (BJP's) illusion that anyone who disagrees with the Bill is a deshdrohi (anti-national). We have suggested changes in the CAB, that we want in the Rajya Sabha. It is an illusion that only the BJP cares for the country," said the recently crowned Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

To maintain its agreement on paper with its ally, Shiv Sena's mouthpiece - the Saamana newspaper - had even stated in an earlier editorial that the CAB could be instrumental in the country heading towards an 'invisible partition'.

The controversial Citizenship Amendment Bill was tabled in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, day after the bill was passed in the Lok Sabha on Monday midnight. The House began its discussions on the bill from 2 PM onwards.

The Bill aims to provide for Indian citizenship to the Hindus, Jains, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Parsis from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan after six years of residence in India instead of the current mandatory stay of 11 years even if they do not possess any document.