After SP MP, AIMPLB spokesperson hails Taliban, says 'Indian Muslims salute it'

After Samajwadi Party MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq, All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) spokesperson Maulana Sajjad Nomani has also praised the Taliban and given a controversial statement regarding the insurgent group's occupation in Afghanistan. Nomani issued a statement, justifying the Taliban's actions in Afghanistan and said that the Taliban has defeated the strongest forces of the whole world.

He added that these youths have kissed the land of Kabul.

Regarding the occupation of Afghanistan, Maulana Sajjad Nomani thanked Allah and said, "The Taliban occupation of Afghanistan is justified and the Muslim of India salutes the Taliban. The whole world saw how an unarmed community fought against the world's strongest army and they entered the palace of Kabul. There was no arrogance of any kind in them and there were no big words."

Earlier, Shafiqur Rahman Barq, Samajwadi Party MP from Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh had given a controversial statement, for which an FIR has been registered against him on charges of sedition. He compared the occupation of Taliban in Afghanistan to the British Raj of India and said that when India was under British rule and we fought to remove them, in the same way, Taliban also liberated their country. Shafiqur Rahman Barq praised the Taliban and said, "This organization did not allow powerful countries like Russia, America to stay in their country."