Instagram influencer Bobby Kataria booked again, this time for pouring himself a drink on busy Dehradun street

The video, posted by Kataria on his Instagram handle on July 28, invited sharp criticism. “It's time to enjoy on the roads,” Kataria had written.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 11, 2022, 09:25 PM IST

Instagram influencer Bobby Kataria

After being booked for lighting a cigarette inside an aircraft, another case has been registered against Instagram influencer Bobby Kataria by the Uttarakhand Police after a video of him consuming liquor on a Dehradun street went viral. 

The video, posted by Kataria on his Instagram handle on July 28, invited sharp criticism on social media. “It's time to enjoy on the roads,” Kataria had captioned the video. 

A case has already been filed against Kataria, a Gurgaon resident, for lighting a cigarette inside an aircraft. People on Twitter flagged the video to Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

In the video, for which he has been by the Uttarakhand Police, Kataria can be seen sitting on a chair in the middle of a road and consuming liquor.

The video, shot by Kataria's aide, has been uploaded with background song "Road apne baap ki (the road belongs to my father)."

In a tweet on its official handle, the Uttarakhand Police said that the Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Kumar took cognizance of the video and filed cases against Mr Kataria under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology Act.

