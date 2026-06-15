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After slap-attack, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke calls for non-violence, vows to continue agitation

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke responded to the slap-incident during a protest on Monday and urged protestors not to be violent despite such incidents. He also said that no matter how many times this happen, the movement would continue.

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Updated : Jun 15, 2026, 09:02 PM IST

After slap-attack, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke calls for non-violence, vows to continue agitation
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke has urged for non-violence while being determined of continuing movement
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Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke responded to the slap-incident during a protest on Monday. He has also requested supporters to be peaceful and stay determined about their demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.  

Sharing his response in a post on X, Dipke termed the attack on him as a symbol of “fear and cowardice”, clarifying that even such an incident would not disrupt the movement. “Physical attacks are a sign of fear and cowardice. We will continue to raise our voices peacefully. I am a follower of Gandhi and Ambedkar, and I will keep fighting this battle with peace and love.” 

After responding through text, Dipke posted a video of him in which he alleged that the assault on him was a strategy to scare the protestors and shift attention from the core issue. “These are tactics to scare us, threaten us and distract us from the issue. We should not lose focus. Our only demand is that Dharmendra Pradhan must resign,” he said. 

Furthermore, addressing students who have been affected by the recent incidents regarding exam leaks, and cancellations, he said that there would be many more such incidents, but no matter their scale, the students’ movement would continue, “You can attack us once or even ten times. You can slap us once or ten times. But we will continue to say the same thing — Dharmendra Pradhan must resign,” he said. 

In the video message, he also urged the protestors not to start violence even when outside elements choose that path as they would take their movement forward with love and peace.  

Dipke slapped 4 times 

Chaos erupted at a Jaipur protest led by Abhijeet Dipke after he was allegedly slapped by a man in the crowd. During the incident, many protestors held him on their shoulders shouting and cheering and suddenly he was slapped by a man. The video has been captured on video, which has since gone viral on social media. 

Videos online seem to show Dipke being confronted by an agitated person before getting slapped mid-protest. 

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