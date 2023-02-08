After Sidharth-Kiara, Smriti Irani’s daughter Shanelle to get married at THIS lavish hotel in Rajasthan

Smriti Irani's daughter Shanelle is set to get married in Khimsar Fort (Photo - Twitter)

Union Minister Smriti Irani’s daughter Shanelle Irani is set to follow the Bollywood trend of getting married in Rajasthan’s luxury hotels, just days after Shershah couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra got married at a royal hotel in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer.

While Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra got married on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace hotel in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer, Smriti Irani’s daughter Shanelle Irani and her fiancé Arjun Bhalla are set to get married in the same state, in a 500-year old fort in Jodhpur.

According to media reports, Shanelle Irani and Arjun Bhalla are set to hold their wedding ceremonies in Jodhpur from February 7 to 9. Their wedding will take place at a lavish destination, which is an old royal fort situated between Jodhpur and Nagaur.

The wedding venue for Shanelle Irani and Arjun Bhalla’s nuptials is reportedly a royal hotel called Khimsar Fort Palace, which is situated in Jodhpur. Khimsar Fort was established in the 1500s and has since been developed into a popular tourist spot and hotel for destination weddings.

Khimsar Fort palace and hotel has a total of 71 rooms, all of which have been designed in a royal backdrop, overlooking a scenic view. The royal hotel has a number of facilities, a swimming pool, authentic restaurants, and a gym.

Union Minister Smriti Irani's daughter Shanelle Irani’s wedding will take place on February 9, 2023. The Khimsar Fort in the Rajasthani area of Nagaur will host the wedding of Shanelle Irani and Arjun Bhalla. In December 2021, Smriti Irani's daughter is engaged to Arjun Bhalla, an NRI.

Shanelle’s fiancé Arjun Bhalla is an Indian-origin lawyer from Canada, and his grandparents are from India. Bhalla did his schooling at St. Robert Catholic High School, in Ontario, Canada. Arjun Bhalla is currently employed with a law company in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. His net worth is roughly $400K, according to reliable media sources.

