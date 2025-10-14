FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
After IPS Y Puran Kumar's death, another cop dies by suicide in Haryana, accuses deceased officer

Sandeep Kumar, who had been serving as an Assistant Sub-Inspector in Rohtak's Cyber Cell, was investigating a corruption case against Puran Kumar. In a final video message, he said he was sacrificing his life for the truth. Read on for more on this.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Oct 14, 2025, 04:14 PM IST

After IPS Y Puran Kumar's death, another cop dies by suicide in Haryana, accuses deceased officer
IPS officer Y Puran Kumar died by alleged suicide last week.
Amid an ongoing investigation into senior IPS officer Y Puran Kumar's death case, another police officer in Haryana died by alleged suicide on Tuesday (October 14), further complicating a high-profile case that has grabbed much political attention. Sandeep Kumar, who had been serving as an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) in Rohtak's Cyber Cell, was investigating a corruption case against Puran Kumar. In a final message, Sandeep Kumar said he was sacrificing his life for the truth, according to reports.

What did ASI Sandeep Kumar allege?

Before his death, Sandeep Kumar alleged that Puran Kumar was "corrupt" and that he took his life as he feared his alleged misdoing would be exposed. In a video message, the ASI said that after Puran Kumar was posted in Rohtak, he began replacing honest officers with corrupt ones. "These people blocked files, called petitioners and mentally tortured them by asking for money. Women police personnel were sexually exploited in exchange for transfers," he said. "Roots of his corruption run very deep. He has committed suicide fearing the complaint against him," Sandeep Kumar alleged in his video.

'Important to awaken the country'

Sandeep Kumar also targeted the deceased IPS officer's wife, IAS officer Amneet Kumar, saying she is also scared that her alleged corruption may be exposed. "Their assets must be probed. This is not a caste issue. Truth must come out. He was corrupt," he said, adding: "I am sacrificing my life for this truth. I am proud that I stand with honesty. This is important to awaken the country." Sandeep Kumar also praised former Rohtak police chief Narendra Bijarnia -- one of the officers accused by Puran Kumar of harassment and discrimination -- who has since been transferred.

