After second monkeypox case, strict screening of international travelers at airports, ports

India detected its second case of monkeypox disease on Tuesday, prompting the Centre to issue an advisory on screening of international travelers. The Union Health Ministry reviewed Points of Entry (PoEs) Health actions at international airports and ports today.

State, airport and port health officers have been advised to ensure strict health screening of all international travelers to minimize risk of importation of Monkeypox Disease.

In a press release, it was informed that a meeting was conducted by the Health Ministry which was attended by Airport and Port Health Officers (APHOs/PHOs) as well as Regional Directors from Regional Offices of Health & Family Welfare.

The officials were advised to ensure strict health screening of all arriving international travelers in order to minimize risk of monkeypox cases being imported into India. “They were advised and re-oriented in clinical presentation of monkeypox disease as per MoHFW’s ‘Guidelines for Management of Monkeypox Disease’,” the statement said.

“They were also advised to coordinate with other stakeholder agencies like Immigration at international ports and airports to streamline health screening processes besides ensuring suitable linkages with hospital facilities earmarked to each port of entry for timely referral and isolation,” it added.

