After SC rebuke, magistrate suspended over notice to student for CJP protest

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the Supreme Court that the Executive Magistrate who issued a notice to SFI leader Akshat Tripathi despite its earlier order has been suspended.

The Executive Magistrate who issued a notice to student and SFI leader Akshat Tripathi over his participation in a July 20 protest has been suspended, the Supreme Court was informed on Thursday.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta made the submission before a three-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant. The Bench, which also includes Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, was hearing petitions linked to protests held at Jantar Mantar and other parts of the country.

The notice issued to Tripathi last week had later been withdrawn. “He (Executive Magistrate) has been suspended by the government,” Mehta told the Bench.

CJI had questioned magistrate's action

The issue had come up before the Supreme Court on Wednesday, when the Chief Justice questioned how the magistrate could issue such a notice despite the court's earlier directions.

“How did the magistrate dare to issue a notice when we have already annulled” by September 1 order “and we have directed that on the already registered (FIRs), no action will be taken”. The CJI was referring to the Supreme Court's September 1 order quashing cases against students who had participated in protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) over alleged exam paper leaks.

The court had made it clear that students involved in the protests should not face penal action, except for a specified group of 2,873 individuals with records of grave and heinous offences.

“No penal action against any student: It was a very clear-cut order. The language is very plain. Even a layman can understand. The executive magistrate or district magistrate… cannot violate that order,” the CJI said on Wednesday.

Tripathi approaches Supreme Court

On Thursday, senior advocate P V Dinesh, who appeared for Tripathi, told the court that the student had also approached the Supreme Court following its observations. Seeking the court's intervention, Dinesh said, “There should be a message to these people.”

The CJI responded that he had already taken a strong view of the matter when it was brought before the Bench a day earlier. Mehta subsequently informed the court about the magistrate's suspension and said, “Let’s not sensationalise it.”

What was the notice against Tripathi?

In his plea, Tripathi said he was a member of the Uttar Pradesh committee of the Students' Federation of India (SFI).

He said the notice issued by the “Executive Magistrate-Third, Greater Noida, Commissionerate Gautam Buddh Nagar… called upon” him “to show cause as to why he should not be bound down under Sections 126/135 of BNSS by executing a personal bond of Rs 5,00,000 with two sureties of like amount, for allegedly ‘instigating’ fellow students of his university to join a proposed dharna of the Cockroach Janta Party”.

Tripathi argued that he did not fall within the exception created by the Supreme Court for the 2,873 people with antecedents involving grave and heinous offences.

Student challenges notice in SC

Tripathi claimed that the notice was issued three days after the Supreme Court's September 1 order and did not mention any specific act, date, time, statement or incident involving imminent violence.

He described the allegations of “spreading anti-government misleading talks” and “instigating” students to participate in a proposed peaceful protest as vague and unsubstantiated.

“Such action, being preventive in the harshest sense… and directed solely against a student for encouraging peaceful assembly and protected speech, offends Articles 14, 19(1)(a), 19(1)(b) and 21 of the Constitution of India, and further sits in direct conflict with the binding directions” in the September 1 order, he said.

Tripathi also challenged the short time given to him to respond to the notice.

The notice, he said, “fixed the very next day, i.e. 05.09.2026, for appearance, affording” him “barely a day’s notice to engage counsel, arrange sureties of an extraordinary quantum, and prepare a defence, in violation of the principles of natural justice and the requirement of a reasonable opportunity envisaged even under a preventive/security proceeding”.