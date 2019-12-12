After SC dismisses Ayodhya judgment review petitions, Muslim side calls it 'unfortunate'

The Supreme Court dismissing all the review petitions filed against the November 9 Ayodhya judgment was 'unfortunate', said Muslim petitioners on Thursday.

Zafaryab Jilani of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board said, "It is unfortunate that the Supreme Court has not entertained our review petitions. We cannot say what should be our next step, we will consult our senior counsel, Rajeev Dhavan."

Arshad Madni of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind also reverberated the sentiment. "We are sad about it," he said, referring to the Supreme Court dismissing all the review petitions in the Ayodhya judgment, "The Court had accepted that Babri Masjid was demolished and considered the people who demolished it as guilty, but still the Court gave judgment in their favour."

Most of the petitions from the Muslim side had mentioned that the verdict was given in favour of the "illegally" placed statue in the mosque. It also said that those who committed illegal acts were given the disputed land and the decision to give five acres of land to Muslims at an alternate site cannot be called proper justice.

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed all the review petitions challenging the Ayodhya judgment which granted the disputed 2.7-acre land to the Hindus for construction of Ram temple while allotting an alternative plot to the Muslims.

A five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde rejected 18 petitions in an in-chamber proceeding after finding no merit in it.

Apart from Chief Justice SA Bobde, the five-judge bench included Justices DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan, SA Nazeer, and Sanjeev Khanna.

Justice Khanna is the only judge excluded from the five-judge Constitution bench that delivered the November 9 judgment in the Ayodhya case.

In a 5-0 unanimous decision, the Supreme Court ruled that the disputed 2.77 acre land in Ayodhya will go to Hindus while Muslims will be given a 5-acre plot at an alternate location in the city for construction of the mosque.