After Satyendar Jain tests positive for COVID-19, Manish Sisodia takes charge of Delhi's health ministry temporarily

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has been given temporary additional charge of the health ministry and other departments allocated to Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain after he tested positive for coronavirus.

Satyendra Jain tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday. He is currently hospitalised. He will remain "Minister without portfolio" until he returns to work.

In a statement, the Office of Delhi Health Minister said, "Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain tests positive for COVID-19."Earlier in the day, he was tested again for COVID-19 at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital.

He was admitted at the hospital after he complained of high fever and difficulty in breathing on June 15.

"Today my covid test found to be positive," Jain tweeted.

The Health Minister had tested negative for COVID-19 on Tuesday but on the subsequent retest tested positive.

(With ANI inputs)