Madhya Pradesh: After 'sar tan se juda' message, engineering student found dead on railway tracks

Nishank Rathore, a third-year college student, was found dead on the railway tracks near Obaidullaganj town in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district. His father had received a message before his death that read, "Gustakh-e-Nabi ki ek saza, sar tan sey judaa."

While speaking to India Today, IG Suri said, We have traced his movements through CCTV cameras right from the time he left his room in Bhopal. At 5.09 pm he was spotted at a petrol pump and he was not accompanied by anyone. The post-mortem has revealed that he died because of coming before a moving train.”

Police after reegistering a case sent the body for post-morterm. It has come to fore that the youth was involved in share market and crypto currency tradind and had suffered huge losses.

Nishank's family and friends are baffled by the strange message they got on his phone. They're still trying to figure out what the message meant and what Nishank was attempting to tell them through it, assuming he sent it at all.