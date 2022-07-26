Search icon
Madhya Pradesh: After 'sar tan se juda' message, engineering student found dead on railway tracks

Nishank was missing from his hostel room and later his dead was recovered from the railway tracks in Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 26, 2022, 08:01 AM IST

Representational Image

Nishank Rathore, a third-year college student, was found dead on the railway tracks near Obaidullaganj town in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district. His father had received a message before his death that read, "Gustakh-e-Nabi ki ek saza, sar tan sey judaa."

Uma Shankar Rathore, the father of the victim Nishank Rathore, received the message on Sunday evening. The message read, “Gustakh-e-Nabi ki ek saza, sar tan sey judaa”. After reading the message, Uma Shankar tried to trace his son Nishant, a third-year student at Oriental College in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh.

While speaking to India Today, IG Suri said, We have traced his movements through CCTV cameras right from the time he left his room in Bhopal. At 5.09 pm he was spotted at a petrol pump and he was not accompanied by anyone. The post-mortem has revealed that he died because of coming before a moving train.”

Police after reegistering a case sent the body for post-morterm. It has come to fore that the youth was involved in share market and crypto currency tradind and had suffered huge losses.

Nishank's family and friends are baffled by the strange message they got on his phone. They're still trying to figure out what the message meant and what Nishank was attempting to tell them through it, assuming he sent it at all.

First-image
EC to start campaign to link Aadhaar with voter ID from August 1
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
