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After sacking thousands, TCS restructures CTC, know about increase in salaries, how much CEO gets

This comes while India’s IT services sector deals with weak discretionary spending, delayed client decision-making, and margin worries, leading companies to manage salary revisions and payouts tightly.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : May 19, 2026, 11:15 AM IST

After sacking thousands, TCS restructures CTC, know about increase in salaries, how much CEO gets
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    In its latest appraisal round, IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) implemented an average pay hike of roughly 5%. Yet some employees allege their take-home pay has decreased because of changes to compensation structures and smaller variable payouts, as per a Moneycontrol report.

    This comes while India’s IT services sector deals with weak discretionary spending, delayed client decision-making, and margin worries, leading companies to manage salary revisions and payouts tightly.

    According to Moneycontrol, staff in the top A+ performance band received hikes of 9% to 13%, while most A band employees saw increases of 5%-9%.

    Employees in the B band reportedly got hikes between 1% and 3.5%, while many in the C band said their salary revisions were minimal or even negative.

    The report noted average hikes were above 7% for A band staff, 10% for A+ employees, 3% for B band, and only 0.3% for C category workers.

    During annual appraisals at TCS, employees are generally grouped into performance bands like A+, A, B, and C, with top performers usually getting bigger increments and higher variable payouts.

    TCS currently has a total headcount of 5,84,519 employees.

    According to Moneycontrol, several employees alleged that their annual pay actually went down despite receiving appraisal letters.

    “Our annual CTC had fallen by Rs 1,000-Rs 10,000 despite receiving appraisal letters," an employee told Moneycontrol on the condition of anonymity. “Salary actually decreased by 3000," another employee claiming to belong to the C3A grade said, according to the report.

    Another employee quoted by Moneycontrol stated, "Mine decreased at C band."

    Many workers reportedly said changes in allowances, pay structure, and variable components caused their revised compensation to fall. Employees flagged a major concern: gratuity is no longer included in the displayed CTC. Some reportedly said this could impact salary talks when changing jobs because their compensation appears lower on documents.

    Staff also alleged that monthly variable pay was either reduced significantly or changed to quarterly or annual payouts.

    “Performance pay and bonuses are both now calculated based on WFO compliance," another employee told Moneycontrol, referring to work-from-office attendance metrics.

    According to the report, some employees noted increased mediclaim premiums and changes to salary structure, such as moving personal allowances into house rent allowance (HRA).

    This comes months after TCS gave annual salary increases averaging 4.5%-7%, with double-digit raises for top performers. The company’s annual report, released on May 16, said junior and mid-level employees in India got hikes of 4.5%-7%, while top performers received double-digit increments.

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