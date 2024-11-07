India accuses Canada of hypocrisy on free speech after Canada blocks an Australian outlet that aired S. Jaishankar's interview amid rising tensions and accusations over diplomatic issues.

India has responded strongly to reports that Canadian authorities have blocked social media pages of Australia Today, an Australian news outlet, shortly after it aired a press conference featuring Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, along with an interview with Jaishankar. India has described this move as a clear display of Canada’s double standards on freedom of speech.

During Jaishankar’s visit to Australia, which concluded on Thursday, he met with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and co-chaired the 15th Foreign Ministers' Framework Dialogue alongside Penny Wong. This visit aimed to strengthen ties between India and Australia, particularly in areas of diplomacy and regional security.

When asked about the blocking of Australia Today’s social media accounts in Canada, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal expressed India’s disappointment, noting that these pages were inaccessible to Canadian viewers just hours after sharing Jaishankar's press conference. Jaiswal emphasized that Australia Today is a respected platform within the Indian diaspora and suggested that Canada’s decision to block it reveals a lack of consistency in its stance on free speech.

Jaiswal mentioned that Australia Today had also published an interview with Jaishankar and multiple articles on his recent visit, adding, "We were surprised. It looks strange to us. But these actions once again highlight Canada's hypocrisy towards freedom of speech." Jaiswal went on to point out the three key topics Jaishankar addressed during his media interactions in Australia, including Canada’s habit of making unsubstantiated accusations, surveillance of Indian diplomats in Canada, and the political space Canada provides to anti-India groups. These comments are seen as potential reasons for the blocking of the Australian news channel’s social media in Canada.

The tension between India and Canada has been ongoing. Last week, India reported that some of its consular officials had been informed by the Canadian government of being placed under audio and video surveillance. India condemned this action as a "flagrant violation" of diplomatic norms, lodging a protest with Canada and criticizing its actions as harassment.

Additionally, India has had to cancel some consular camps in Toronto due to a lack of security assurances from Canadian authorities. This development followed an attack on a Hindu temple in Brampton on November 3, where a consular camp was being held. Prime Minister Narendra Modi publicly denounced the attack, describing it as a cowardly attempt to intimidate Indian diplomats in Canada.

Relations between India and Canada have deteriorated further since last year, following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s unproven claim that Indian agents were involved in the killing of Khalistani activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. India has repeatedly denied the accusation, demanding Canada present evidence to substantiate its claims. Last month, the situation worsened when Canada labeled India’s High Commissioner as a "person of interest" in Nijjar’s death. India dismissed the accusation as "ludicrous" and retaliated by recalling its High Commissioner and expelling six Canadian officials from India.

This ongoing diplomatic strain highlights the growing tension between the two nations, fueled by accusations, counter-claims, and a growing distrust that shows little sign of easing.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.