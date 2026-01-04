After Russia, India issues BIG statement over US strike on Venezuela, Maduro's capture: 'We call all concerned to...'

India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has expressed deep concern over the recent developments in Venezuela, particularly the capture of President Nicolas Maduro by US special forces.

Amid US strikes on Venezuela, India on Sunday extended support to the South American country for the well-being and safety of its people after the Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores were captured by US special forces in a nighttime operation in Caracas.



India releases its first statement on the Venezuela strike by the US



In a post on X, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal wrote, “Recent developments in Venezuela are a matter of deep concern. We are closely monitoring the evolving situation. India reaffirms its support to the well-being and safety of the people of Venezuela. We call upon all concerned to address issues peacefully through dialogue, ensuring peace and stability of the region.”



"The Embassy of India in Caracas is in contact with members of the Indian community and will continue to provide all possible assistance," the statement added.

On Saturday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) advised Indian nationals to avoid all non-essential travel to Venezuela amid the unfolding situation in the South American nation. It also urged Indians currently in Venezuela to exercise extreme caution, remain in contact with the Indian Embassy in Caracas, and share an emergency helpline number for assistance."In view of recent developments in Venezuela, Indian nationals are strongly advised to avoid all non-essential travel to Venezuela. All Indians who are in Venezuela for any reason are advised to exercise extreme caution, restrict their movements, and remain in contact with the Embassy of India in Caracas through their email id: cons.caracas@mea.gov.in or the emergency phone number +58-412-9584288 (also for WhatsApp calls)," MEA said in a statement.

US strikes Venezuela, captures President Nicolas Maduro

The advisory comes after Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were captured in Caracas and flown out of the country in a joint operation involving intelligence agencies and US law enforcement, leading to heightened tensions and uncertainty. Earlier, Donald Trump said that Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, who were captured in Caracas during a US military operation, have been indicted on charges of alleged "drug trafficking and narco-terrorism conspiracies" in the Southern District of New York, and will face trial.

