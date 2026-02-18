Galgotias University professor Neha Singh faces flak over 'Korean' soccer drone display at AI Summit after Chinese Robodog row

A video circulating on social media shows Neha Singh, a professor at Galgotias University, explaining that the soccer drone was built through “end-to-end engineering” at the campus.

After the Chinese robotic dog controversy, Galgotias University once again faced online scrutiny over a “soccer drone”, claiming that they have developed it entirely on their own at its Greater Noida campus. However, online users drew parallels with the drone shown in the video and a commercially available product, identified it as the Striker V3 ARF, a soccer drone developed by South Korea’s Helsel Group for drone sports.

Galgotias University professor Neha Singh displays 'soccer drone' at AI Summit

A video circulating on social media shows Neha Singh, a professor at Galgotias University, explaining that the soccer drone was built through “end-to-end engineering” at the campus. In the clip, she says the institution has its own simulation lab and application arena, calling it India’s first on-campus soccer drone arena. The claim surfaced on the day the university was asked to vacate the exhibition area of the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi over the Chinese robotic dog controversy.

Reacting to the video, several social media users bashed the university and the professor for bringing disgrace to the country at the ongoing AI Summit in New Delhi. 'Confidence always wins! The reporter didn’t know or push back that it was a Chinese robot. That feeds the confidence loop, and she went on to the soccer drone with more energy, and it self-feeds the need to bluster through," reacted a user. "End-to-End Engineering? My god, she is so confident!" slammed a social media user. 'She looked more like showcasing her own speaking talent than the actual AI show itself. India will produce many such great speakers and presenters for sure, however, we will still need someone to work in core to make the product work," added another user.

Galgotias University's Chinese' Robodog row

The Galgotias University staff and officials have vacated their stall at the India AI Impact Summit expo, following controversy over the display of a "Chinese" robodog, which they allegedly claimed to be their own invention. According to sources, the authorities had asked Galgotias University to vacate its expo stall. Galgotias University Registrar Nitin Kumar Gaur on Wednesday issued a clarification amid growing controversy over the display of a "Chinese" RoboDog at the AI Impact Summit.Speaking to ANI, Gaur explained that the confusion stemmed from the use of the words "develop" and "development." Addressing a viral video in which Professor Neha Singh introduced the RoboDog as "Orion" during the AI expo, Gaur suggested there may have been a misunderstanding in the wording.

The India AI Impact Summit is a five-day programme anchored in three foundational pillars, or "Sutras": People, Planet, and Progress. Bringing together policymakers, technology companies, innovators, academia, and industry leaders, the Summit seeks to translate global AI deliberations into actionable development outcomes under the IndiaAI Mission and the Digital India initiative.