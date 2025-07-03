After restoring Pakistani social media channels, govt blocks them again, calls it...

Prominent Pakistani actors such as Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan and Hania Aamir's accounts are still not accessible to Indian users on Instagram as they remain blocked.

The social media accounts of several Pakistani actors and cricketers remain blocked after it was reported that certain celebrity accounts were now accessible to Indian users. On Wednesday, the Instagram accounts of certain Pakistani actors such as Mawra Hocane, Saba Qamar, Ahad Raza Mir, Yumna Zaidi, and Danish Taimoor briefly appeared to be accessible to the Indian audience.



This significant development sparked outrage on social media. However, as of Thursday morning, these accounts continue to be withheld in India. Upon searching for their accounts, users can see a message: "Account not available in India. This is because we complied with a legal request to restrict this content."



However, the YouTube channels of Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Akhtar and entertainment channels like Green TV entertainment are still available for viewing in India.

India had banned social media accounts of several Pakistani actors and cricketers after they reportedly spewed Anti-India content after India's Operation Sindoor, which was launched on May 7 in response to a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives. Operation Sindoor was followed by an intense military confrontation between India and Pakistan that lasted around four days.

Earlier in April, India had announced a ban on 16 Pakistani YouTube channels for spreading provocative and communally sensitive content and misinformation against India, its Army and security agencies in the backdrop of the tragic Pahalgam terror incident in Jammu and Kashmir.

The significant action followed the recommendations of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). These channels were found to be disseminating false and unverified information related to India's national security, foreign relations, and public order. Collectively, they had a significant viewership.

