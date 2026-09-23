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After report of EC commissioners' objections to SIR, Rahul Gandhi intensifies attack on BJP, RSS and EC, says, 'vote chori is treason'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi renewed vote chori charge against BJP, RSS and EC after Indian Express report claimed 2 Election Commissioners Sukhbir Sandhu and Vivek Joshi objected 14 times to SIR decisions. Rahul called it treason and attack on Constitution, said justice will be served.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Sep 23, 2026, 02:46 PM IST

After report of EC commissioners' objections to SIR, Rahul Gandhi intensifies attack on BJP, RSS and EC, says, 'vote chori is treason'
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Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday renewed his "vote chori" charge against the BJP, RSS and Election Commission, calling alleged manipulation of electoral rolls a direct attack on the Constitution and saying those who organised it had committed "an act of treason".

Rahul's remarks came hours after a report in The Indian Express revealed that two of the three Election Commissioners, Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, had formally raised questions and objections over decisions related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

"Vote chori is a crime against the Indian people and a direct attack on our Constitution," Rahul said. "The BJP, RSS and EC who organised it have committed an act of treason. Justice will be served," he said in a post on X.

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha also shared a video of remarks he had made earlier in which he warned Election Commission officials that what they were indulging in was treason and they would not be spared.

Questions raised within Election Commission

According to The Indian Express report, Sandhu and Joshi formally objected, on record, at least 14 times over the last 10 months to decisions taken and orders issued without their knowledge. The report said the objections were raised four times on a single day.

The national rollout of the SIR has been under the supervision of all three election commissioners.

Congress says Modi captured EC

Reacting to the report, the Congress accused Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of running the poll panel at his whim.

"We have been saying - Modi has captured the Election Commission. Gyanesh Kumar is Modi's puppet," the Congress said on X, levelling accusations against the poll panel chief and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Congress, led by Rahul, has been campaigning on the "vote chori" issue and accusing the Election Commission of large-scale poll irregularities and working in cahoots with the ruling BJP. The Election Commission and the BJP have rejected the allegations

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