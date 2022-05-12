After removal of Mukul Goel, know who’s in line to be next DGP of Uttar Pradesh

Photo - PTI

In a surprise move by the state government, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath removed top cop Mukul Goel from the position of Director General of Police (DGP) in the state, citing reasons of him “neglecting work” and being “inefficient.”

After the dismissal of Mukul Goel from the top police position in Uttar Pradesh, the state government is expected to appoint a new DGP for the police force soon. Goel’s removal raises a common question for the government – who will be the next DGP of UP?

Though the Uttar Pradesh government has not confirmed any candidate yet, several names of top police personnel have come forward as those who are being considered to replace Goel. The names of those in the race for the UP DGP post are as follows –

DG Intelligence DS Chauhan

DG Police Recruitment and Promotion board RK Vishwakarma

DG Prison Anand Kumar

The UP government, after dismissing Mukul Goel from the post, has handed over the additional charge of DGP to ADG Law and Order Prashant Kumar for the time being. The replacement of the top cop is expected to be announced soon by the government.

Goel, a 1987-batch IPS officer, was appointed the Uttar Pradesh police chief in June last year. Before that, he had served as an additional director general of the Border Security Force.

Born in Muzaffarnagar, Goel has a B.Tech degree in Electrical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi.

UP government sources have said that Goel was removed from the position of DGP for his disregard and lack of interest in government work. Further, his absence in a key meeting chaired by CM Yogi Adityanath also raised a few eyebrows in the department.

It was also reported that Adityanath was not happy with his performance as the DGP of the state after he missed several team meetings as well as meetings with the home department. It is likely that the UP government will announce the new DGP in a few days.

(With PTI inputs)

