After rejection of curative plea, Nirbhaya rapist Pawan Gupta files mercy petition

Hours after the Supreme Court dismissed his curative petition seeking a stay on the death warrant, Pawan Kumar Gupta, one of the convicts of 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder, filed a mercy plea to President Ram Nath Kovind.

Earlier in the day, the top court dismissed his petition seeking a stay in the execution of the death warrant issued last month. Gupta filed a curative petition on Friday seeking to stay the death penalty.

The four convicts are scheduled to be hanged on March 3 at 6 AM. Following the mercy plea, the convict's lawyer AP Singh has argued that the execution cannot be carried out till the plea is pending with the President.

It may be noted that the mercy pleas of the three other convicts have already been dismissed.

Two weeks ago, a Delhi court dismissed the petition of another convict, Vinay Sharma, who sought high-level medical treatment as well as a psychiatric treatment after he hurt himself by banging his head against a wall in his cell.

A 23-year-old psychotherapy student, dubbed by media as 'Nirbhaya', was gang-raped and brutalised on a moving bus on December 16, 2012, before being dumped on the road. She was airlifted to Singapore where she died on December 29, 2012.

Six people, including a juvenile, were arrested for the crime. The juvenile was released after serving a three-year term at a juvenile home, one convict allegedly committed suicide in jail while four others - Mukesh Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31) were sentenced to death.