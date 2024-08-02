After Rau's IAS centre, Drishti IAS owner Vikas Divyakirti takes big step, announces to...

In the wake of a tragic incident in Delhi’s Old Rajendra Nagar, Drishti IAS founder Vikas Divyakirti has pledged financial assistance to the families of the deceased. The institute will provide Rs 10 lakhs each to the affected families. The tragedy occurred on July 27 when heavy rains flooded the basement library at Rau's IAS campus.

The incident led to the death of three UPSC aspirants: Shreya Yadav from Uttar Pradesh, Nivin Dalwin from Kerala, and Tanya Soni from Telangana. The flood resulted from a nearby drain burst, which led to sudden waterlogging in the basement.

Vikas Divyakirti, the founder of Drishti IAS, addressed the tragic loss in a press release. He noted, "In the last few days, four bright students have died untimely in two accidents in Old Rajendra Nagar. One student, Nilesh Rai, died due to electric shock on a flooded road, while three students, Shreya Yadav, Tanya Soni, and Nivin Dalwin, fell victim to sudden waterlogging in the basement of a coaching institute. This is certainly a very difficult time for the families of the four children. We stand with them in this immense grief," reported ANI.

The institute expressed deep sympathy for the bereaved families, acknowledging that no financial assistance can truly compensate for their loss. However, as a gesture of support, Drishti IAS has committed to providing Rs 10 lakhs to each affected family.

Additionally, Drishti IAS announced free academic support for current students of Rau's IAS. This includes classes for general studies, test series, and optional subjects. Students who wish to avail themselves of this support can visit the Karol Bagh office from Monday, August 5, 2024.