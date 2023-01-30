Search icon
After Rashtrapati Bhavan, Delhi University’s Mughal Garden renamed as Gautam Buddha Centenary

Days after Rashtrapati Bhavan’s Mughal Garden was renamed, a similar change was made in Delhi University’s North Campus.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 30, 2023, 10:59 PM IST

Delhi University Mughal Garden renamed (File photo)

After President Droupadi Murmu approved a new name for the Mughal Garden in Rashtrapati Bhavan, Delhi University’s north campus has also taken a step towards renaming the Mughal Garden on the premises of the institute.

Just days after Rashtrapati Bhavan’s Mughal Garden got christened a new name, the Mughal Garden in Delhi University’s North Campus has also had its name changed. As per the officials, the garden has now been renamed as the 'Gautam Buddha Centenary’ Garden.

The rationale behind renaming the Mughal Garden as the Gautam Buddha Centenary was given on January 27 since the garden itself doesn’t have a Mughal design. The Rashtrapati Bhavan too had on Saturday changed the name of its famed Mughal Gardens to 'Amrit Udyan.'

A university official, who did not wish to be named, said that the coinciding of the name change was a matter of chance and that the varsity had come to the decision after a prolonged discussion with its Garden Committee.

"The competent authority of the University of Delhi has approved the name of the garden (opposite the Vice Regal Lodge) with the statue of Gautam Buddha in its centre as Gautam Buddha Centenary Garden," said Registrar Vikas Gupta, in a notification dated January 27.

The Delhi University official, explaining the name change of the DU north campus Mughal Garden, said that the garden was neither built by the Mughals nor has a Mughal garden design. However, a statue of Gautam Buddha has been standing in the garden for at least 15 years.

While speaking to PTI, the official further said, “The Mughal gardens have specific designs with a pond, running water, and two cones of fountains on either side. Mughal gardens have fruit and flower trees. You can see at the Taj Mahal and other places that the Mughal garden has fruit trees, especially peach and litchi. None of these features are in this garden.”

The iconic Mughal Garden in Rashtrapati Bhavan has been renamed Amrit Udyan by President Droupadi Murmu, and will be opened to the public for a set period of time from January 31.

(With PTI inputs)

