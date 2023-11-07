After Rashmika Mandanna, Telangana politicians fall prey to deepfake danger ahead of assembly polls 2023

After a deepfake of actress Rashmika Mandanna went viral on social media, a noted politician in Telangana also fell prey to this social media danger.

Artificial Intelligence is advancing each day, and the recent deepfake video of Rashmika Mandanna going viral on social media is the living proof of the same. However, the Bollywood actress is not the only person to fall prey to this social media danger.

Bollywood and South actress Rashmika Mandanna fell prey to the deepfake technology on social media, with an AI-generated video of the star wearing a skimpy black dress and walking out of an elevator. Many people fell for the video, but it was actually Rashmika’s face superimposed on the body of an Instagram influencer.

Now, just ahead of the Telangana elections 2023, a noted politician has also fallen prey to this technology. A deepfake video of prominent Congress leader A Revanth Reddy is being circulated on social media, which has been identified as a deepfake.

The deepfake of the senior Congress leader shows him making defamatory and offensive remarks about Telangana CM KCR’s political party Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS). Not only him, but deepfakes have become a prominent poll practice in Telangana this elections season.

After A Revanth Reddy, a deepfake of BRS leader and Telangana minister Ch Malla Reddy was seen dancing in an AI generated video and saying that “you will get jobs if you vote for KCR” in the upcoming Telangana elections 2023.

In yet another deepfake video, YSR Telangana chief YS Sharmila, who had previously bowed out of the state assembly polls so as to not split the Congress vote, was seen laying in a hospital bed and cautioning the public about tobacco use.

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar also took to social media to discuss the dangers of morphed videos and deepfakes, and how one could spread misinformation and fake news using such AI technologies.

