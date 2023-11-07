After Rashmika Mandanna, Telangana politicians fall prey to deepfake danger ahead of assembly polls 2023

Headlines

'This is one moment...': Virat Kohli reveals one thing he can never forget about his T20 WC 2022 knock against Pakistan

MP Assembly Elections: Don’t get carried away by Congress’ caste census demand, Mayawati tells voters

Arvind Kejriwal to run Delhi from Tihar if arrested? CM won’t resign, will seek court permission for…

Former US President Donald Trump testifies in civil fraud case, calls it 'political witch hunt'

Former US President Donald Trump testifies in civil fraud case, calls it 'political witch hunt'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'This is one moment...': Virat Kohli reveals one thing he can never forget about his T20 WC 2022 knock against Pakistan

MP Assembly Elections: Don’t get carried away by Congress’ caste census demand, Mayawati tells voters

Former US President Donald Trump testifies in civil fraud case, calls it 'political witch hunt'

9 inspirational quotes by Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Worst trade signings in IPL history

Salman Khan's top 7 biggest openers ahead of Tiger 3 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

NCR Pollution: Odd-Even rule returns to Delhi as pollution engulfs the city!

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita-Vicky calls Aishwarya 'chudail', gets into an ugly fight with Neil in the house

Israel Hamas war: Israeli ground troops complete encirclement of Gaza city, set to enter in 48 hours

This Indian rapper, known as 'king of rap', played villain in South films, was forced to leave India due to...

Bigg Boss 17: These 9 contestants including Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra nominated for this week

Not Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, but this actress was Mani Ratnam's first choice for Ponniyin Selvan

HomeIndia

India

After Rashmika Mandanna, Telangana politicians fall prey to deepfake danger ahead of assembly polls 2023

After a deepfake of actress Rashmika Mandanna went viral on social media, a noted politician in Telangana also fell prey to this social media danger.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 07, 2023, 07:22 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Artificial Intelligence is advancing each day, and the recent deepfake video of Rashmika Mandanna going viral on social media is the living proof of the same. However, the Bollywood actress is not the only person to fall prey to this social media danger.

Bollywood and South actress Rashmika Mandanna fell prey to the deepfake technology on social media, with an AI-generated video of the star wearing a skimpy black dress and walking out of an elevator. Many people fell for the video, but it was actually Rashmika’s face superimposed on the body of an Instagram influencer.

Now, just ahead of the Telangana elections 2023, a noted politician has also fallen prey to this technology. A deepfake video of prominent Congress leader A Revanth Reddy is being circulated on social media, which has been identified as a deepfake.

The deepfake of the senior Congress leader shows him making defamatory and offensive remarks about Telangana CM KCR’s political party Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS). Not only him, but deepfakes have become a prominent poll practice in Telangana this elections season.

After A Revanth Reddy, a deepfake of BRS leader and Telangana minister Ch Malla Reddy was seen dancing in an AI generated video and saying that “you will get jobs if you vote for KCR” in the upcoming Telangana elections 2023.

In yet another deepfake video, YSR Telangana chief YS Sharmila, who had previously bowed out of the state assembly polls so as to not split the Congress vote, was seen laying in a hospital bed and cautioning the public about tobacco use.

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar also took to social media to discuss the dangers of morphed videos and deepfakes, and how one could spread misinformation and fake news using such AI technologies.

READ | Arvind Kejriwal to run Delhi from Tihar if arrested? CM won’t resign, will seek court permission for…

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Amazon Sale 2023: Enjoy up to 55% off on tripods

Centre issues blocking orders against 22 'illegal' betting apps, including Mahadev Book app

Mukesh Ambani backed startup posts loss of Rs 1,800 crore, laying off more employees

‘He’s aggressive...:' South Africa players on 'birthday boy' Virat Kohli ahead of IND vs SA clash today, watch

Know whopping amount spent on Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi lavish wedding in Italy

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE