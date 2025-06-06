Errol Musk, father of Tesla CEO Elon Musk, paid obeisance and offered prayers at the ISKCON Temple in East of Kailash, Delhi, on Thursday. Errol Musk was seen participating in rituals inside the temple as chants of "Hare Krishna Hare Ram" echoed in the background.

Errol Musk, father of Tesla CEO Elon Musk, paid obeisance and offered prayers at the ISKCON Temple in East of Kailash, Delhi, on Thursday. Errol Musk was seen participating in rituals inside the temple as chants of "Hare Krishna Hare Ram" echoed in the background.

On his visit, Servotec's Errol Musk told ANI on Thursday, "It is an extraordinary experience. India is marvellous. The enthusiasm, ambition, general mood, and warmth of the people in India are so good."

When asked about prospects in the renewable energy sector, he said, "Many companies in the world are joining the green revolution, and electric vehicles are going to be the vehicles of the future everywhere. In the next few years, there will be 10 times more electric vehicles on the road."

Asked about the possibility of Tesla CEO Elon Musk's India visit, his father said, "Elon Musk is a very important person in the world today. Every move he makes is measured in terms of his economic impact. India is a place he will come to in due course."

On June 4, after Errol Musk offered prayers at the Hanumangarhi Temple and the Lord Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

After he visited Ayodhya on Wednesday, Errol Musk praised India, saying the people are full of love, kindness and "probably the best people you can meet."

"India is a wonderful place and as many people as possible should come to India. There are a lot of Indians in the country where I come from, so I know the Indian culture. The people are full of love, kindness--probably the best people you can meet. We have some smart (business) plans which are being looked at. I think India-US relations will be very good."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)