Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

After Rajasthan political crisis, Shashi Tharoor and Pawan Bansal likely candidates for Congress prez polls

After Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot’s name was potentially ruled out of the race, it is likely that the Congress presidential race will be between two.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 27, 2022, 02:31 PM IST

After Rajasthan political crisis, Shashi Tharoor and Pawan Bansal likely candidates for Congress prez polls
Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor (File photo)

The political crisis in Rajasthan triggered by the rebellion of around 90 Congress MLAs has potentially eliminated the name of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot from the party presidential polls, with the race likely being narrowed down to just two names.

Out of the wide range of senior party members who were expected to file the nominations for the Congress presidential elections this year, only two party members have collected the forms – Pawan Bansal and Shashi Tharoor.

Congress treasurer Pawan Kumar Bansal has taken a nomination form from the party’s Central Election Authority, sources said on Tuesday, however, it was not clear whether he will file the nomination or not, as per IANS reports.

Confirming the names of those who are potentially in the running for the top party post, Madhusudan Mistry, Chairman of the CEA said, "Till now Tharoor and Pawan Bansal have taken the nomination forms from CEA."

Congress sources said that Ashok Gehlot was being ruled out from the Congress’ president post and it is likely that Kumari Selja could be considered for the top post while Rahul Gandhi`s choice is said to be K.C. Venugopal.

However, no final decision has been made yet and Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath, who met Sonia Gandhi on Monday, said that he did not want to become the party president and wanted to continue to work for the party in Madhya Pradesh.

After the Congress rebellion in Rajasthan, it was assumed that senior party leader Kamal Nath will also be filing the nomination for the elections. However, the former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister has said that he wants to remain on his home turf.

The political drama in Rajasthan has made the Congress leadership think about a plan B for the top party post, for which Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was being seen as a contender. 

Other names that were being considered for the post were Mallikarjun Kharge, Bhupesh Baghel, and Mukul Wasnik, though none of them have filed the nomination for the presidential post for Congress till now.

(With IANS inputs)

READ | In Ashok Gehlot vs Sachin Pilot war, Gujarat may turn out to be casualty for Congress

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
In Pics: How Congress is protesting against Sonia Gandhi's questioning by ED in National Herald case
Amjad Khan Death Anniversary: Here are 6 amazing tales you didn't know about India's unforgettable GABBAR!
Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot: Here's how Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor reacted to controversy
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NIA raids multiple PFI locations in UP's Meerut, Bulandshahr
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.