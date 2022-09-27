After Rajasthan political crisis, Shashi Tharoor and Pawan Bansal likely candidates for Congress prez polls

Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor (File photo)

The political crisis in Rajasthan triggered by the rebellion of around 90 Congress MLAs has potentially eliminated the name of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot from the party presidential polls, with the race likely being narrowed down to just two names.

Out of the wide range of senior party members who were expected to file the nominations for the Congress presidential elections this year, only two party members have collected the forms – Pawan Bansal and Shashi Tharoor.

Congress treasurer Pawan Kumar Bansal has taken a nomination form from the party’s Central Election Authority, sources said on Tuesday, however, it was not clear whether he will file the nomination or not, as per IANS reports.

Confirming the names of those who are potentially in the running for the top party post, Madhusudan Mistry, Chairman of the CEA said, "Till now Tharoor and Pawan Bansal have taken the nomination forms from CEA."

Congress sources said that Ashok Gehlot was being ruled out from the Congress’ president post and it is likely that Kumari Selja could be considered for the top post while Rahul Gandhi`s choice is said to be K.C. Venugopal.

However, no final decision has been made yet and Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath, who met Sonia Gandhi on Monday, said that he did not want to become the party president and wanted to continue to work for the party in Madhya Pradesh.

After the Congress rebellion in Rajasthan, it was assumed that senior party leader Kamal Nath will also be filing the nomination for the elections. However, the former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister has said that he wants to remain on his home turf.

The political drama in Rajasthan has made the Congress leadership think about a plan B for the top party post, for which Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was being seen as a contender.

Other names that were being considered for the post were Mallikarjun Kharge, Bhupesh Baghel, and Mukul Wasnik, though none of them have filed the nomination for the presidential post for Congress till now.

(With IANS inputs)

