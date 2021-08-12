After Rahul Gandhi, official Twitter handle of Congress and 5 senior leaders locked temporarily

On Thursday, Congress took to Instagram and posted that the official Twitter handle of the party has been locked. Along with the post, there was a screenshot of the Congress' account and a message from Twitter that said it had been locked because it 'violated Twitter rules'.

Earlier, after Rahul Gandhi's Twitter handle was temporarily suspended over breaking policy norms, Congress on Wednesday accused the company of locking the handles of five other senior leaders. They claimed that Twitter had locked the handle of even Congress media head Randeep Surjewala.

Late on Wednesday, the Congress said the accounts of the Chief Spokesperson of the party Randeep Surjewala, party's general secretary in-charge of Rajasthan Ajay Maken, Mahila Congress head Sushmita Dev, former Union minister Jitendra Singh and Lok Sabha MP Manickam Tagore were temporarily suspended. However, Twitter is yet to confirm this development.

"So! After Shri @RahulGandhi, the Lord @narendramodi Ji and Vassal @Jack & @twitter have locked @rssurjewala, @ajaymaken & @sushmitadevinc. @INCIndia registers its protest and promises to continue the fight for each and all being wronged! We shall hold on @AshwiniVaishnaw Ji," tweeted AICC secretary in-charge of the party's Communication Department.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday Twitter informed Delhi High Court that it had deleted the controversial tweet of Rahul Gandhi and had locked his account as his tweet violated the policy of the company. On August 4, Rahul Gandhi had from his Twitter handle posted photographs of family members of a minor who was allegedly raped and murdered in the national capital.

Earlier, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) took cognisance and issued a notice to Twitter and asked it to remove the tweet in question as it was violating the privacy of a minor victim, mandated by the laws of the land.

Congress has accused the microblogging platform of acting against Rahul Gandhi's account under pressure from the BJP government.