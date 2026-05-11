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After PM Modi's appeal, petrol and diesel prices may soon be increased: How much could be the hike?

On Sunday, while speaking at an event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to citizens to cut down on fuel consumption. He urged people to use public transport and carpool, and to take up work-from-home wherever possible.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : May 11, 2026, 10:47 PM IST

After PM Modi's appeal, petrol and diesel prices may soon be increased: How much could be the hike?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged citizens to cut down on fuel consumption (Photo credit: ANI).
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    Prices of petrol and diesel may be headed for a fresh round of increase as crude oil rates surge amid a global energy crisis triggered by the Iran war. The conflict in West Asia, which began in late-February, has put a great deal of pressure on oil marketing companies (OMCs), government finances, and the country's import bill. This comes as peace talks between Iran and the United States seem to be dying down and there are no signs of an end to the conflict anytime soon.

    According to a report by India Today, which cited experts and economists, fuel prices in India may be hiked in a gradual manner after Friday (May 15). Prices of petrol and diesel could go up by Rs 4-5, the report said, adding that LPG cylinder rates may be increased by Rs 40-50. Economist Manoranjan Sharma told the publication that oil companies are currently incurring huge losses by keeping retail fuel prices below their cost.

    On Sunday, while speaking at an event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to citizens to cut down on fuel consumption. He urged people to use public transport and carpool, and to take up work-from-home wherever possible. "Today, the need of the hour is also to use petrol, gas, diesel and such things with great restraint. We have to use imported petroleum products only as per need. This will not only save foreign exchange but reduce the adverse impact of war," the prime minister said.

    After PM Modi's appeal led to speculation, the government on Monday said there is no shortage of petroleum products in the country, urging people not to panic. During an inter-ministerial briefing on the situation in West Asia, officials said India has enough fuel stocks and that the government has taken steps to mitigate the impact of the conflict on the country. "The government of India has taken several effective steps to ensure fuel supply to common consumers with minimum inconvenience," a petroleum ministry official said.

     

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