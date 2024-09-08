After PM Modi, NSA Ajit Doval to visit Russia for Ukraine peace talks: Report

India’s National Security Adviser (NSA), Ajit Doval, is expected to visit Moscow to discuss peace efforts in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, according to reports. This move follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent efforts to promote dialogue between the warring nations.

In July, PM Modi visited Russia, where he emphasised to President Vladimir Putin that “this is not an era for war.” Following that, he visited Ukraine in August and reassured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of India’s commitment to peace.

During a phone call on August 27, Modi and Putin reportedly discussed the possibility of sending NSA Doval to Moscow to explore potential peace solutions.

Although Doval’s visit is yet to be confirmed, it reflects India’s proactive stance in helping resolve the conflict, which has caused significant global disruption over the last two and a half years.

PM Modi’s peace efforts have also involved discussions with US President Joe Biden.

In a promising development, President Putin recently expressed interest in peace talks, citing India, Brazil, and China as possible mediators. He praised the efforts of these nations, acknowledging their genuine interest in resolving the conflict.

Recently, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also stressed India’s growing influence in global peace efforts. Speaking at the Ambrosetti Forum, she pointed to the importance of countries like India and China in ending the war.